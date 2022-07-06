With Anime Expo 2022 having come and gone over this past weekend, fans of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga series were disappointed in the anime’s lack of presence. The ultraviolent smash-hit manga series has been announced as receiving an anime adaptation for some time now, but very little additional information has since been released.

As a result, fans of the manga are anxiously awaiting Chainsaw Man’s anime adaptation to receive anything close to a trailer or release window. However, in the meantime, there are still several other similar series that fans of Fujimoto’s latest and greatest series can check out.

Here are 10 anime to watch while you wait for Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man fans can prep themselves for anime adaptation with these 10 ultraviolent anime series

1) Akame ga Kill!

Akame ga Kill! is one of the most infamous ultraviolence anime series. It follows protagonist Tatsumi, who originally sets out to the capital of his country in an effort to save his village.

However, after being rescued by the Night Raid from murderous nobles with friendly faces, he decides to join their ranks and cleanse the capital of corruption. It’s a series that is every bit as violent, intense, and gory as Chainsaw Man, and makes for a great appetizer while fans wait for Fujimoto’s anime series to debut.

2) Hellsing Ultimate

Kouta Hirano’s Hellsing Ultimate is a remake of the original anime adaptation of his manga series Hellsing, which originally followed a different ending. Hellsing Ultimate faithfully recreates every graphic aspect and scene from the original work. The series focuses on Alucard, a vampire who works for the Hellsing Organization which deals in the supernatural.

The series quickly introduces its overarching plot, which sees a sect of supernatural Nazis hellbent on taking over the world for the new Reich. War slowly breaks out across England, only heightening the small-scale ultraviolence the early series excels at. The series is a perfect match for Chainsaw Man fans excited for the anime adaptation.

3) Drifters

Also by Kouta Hirano, Drifters follows protagonist Shimazu Toyohisa, an ancient Japanese warrior who is transported to another world from the Battle of Sekigahara. Upon getting his bearings, he discovers that he’s been summoned to help the Octobrist Organization defeat a group known as the Ends, hellbent on taking over this world.

The series features many fantasy elements, such as humans and other races living amongst each other in a medieval-esque setting. Like with Hirano’s Hellsing, it’s another series that features high-octane action in nearly every installment.

4) Devilman Crybaby

Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby is a reboot of Go Nagai’s classic Devilman manga series, bringing protagonist Akira Fudo back into the mainstream. The series sees him reunite with childhood friend Ryo Asuka, who discovered the existence of demons in the Amazon rainforest.

He eventually turns Akira into a demon, before announcing their existence to the world and happily causing global chaos and panic. The series is incredibly violent from the get-go, easily being one of the most violent series in recent history. The supernatural plot and elements allow further similarities to Chainsaw Man, making it a great series to check out in the meantime.

5) Deadman Wonderland

Deadman Wonderland is a short, one-season series which follows protagonist Ganta Igarashi, an “escapee” who survived an earthquake 10 years prior which sank three fourths of Tokyo. The series begins with him in class, when an enigmatic figure known as the “Red Man” kills everyone but Ganta, instead implanting a red crystal in his chest.

Ganta is subsequently put on trial and found guilty for the murder of his classmates, resulting in his being sent to the Deadman Wonderland prison, which doubles as a theme park. The series sees him take part in murderous carnival games while uncovering the mystery of the “Red Man” and his own powers. It’s a perfect match for Chainsaw Man fans waiting for the anime to drop.

6) Elfen Lied

Elfen Lied is a cult classic ultraviolent anime series, following protagonist Lucy, a mutant human called a Diclonius who can control invisible, telepathic arms. The series follows her escape from a research facility before being taken in by two cousins, Kouta and Yuta.

The two boys then journey with her as they dodge special forces squads attempting to recapture Lucy, which often end in a gratuitous amount of violence. The light supernatural and fantastical elements only further its standing as a substitute for Chainsaw Man fans waiting for the anime to be released.

7) Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World

Often shortened to Re:ZERO, this isekai series may seem incredibly distinct from Chainsaw Man, but the two have more in common than it appears. Both feature a lovable, awkward protagonist, and deal with supernatural and fantastical elements, as well as a lot of violence to boot.

The series follows Subaru Natsuki, a shut-in Japanese high school student who is transported to another world and meets Emilia, a half-human, half-elf girl. The two journey to reclaim what was stolen from Emilia, but their adventure unfortunately ends in death for both. However, this leads Subaru to discover he can revive indefinitely, even if he feels the pain and mental stress of his deaths each time.

8) Parasyte: The Maxim

Often shortened to Parasyte, the series follows protagonist Shinichi Izumi, who is infested by an extraterrestrial parasite he calls Migi. However, Migi is unable to fully take over Shinichi due to the latter’s waking up, resulting in the parasite residing in his right hand and the two retaining separate intellects and personalities.

The two encounter more parasites, beginning to work together to take advantage of their strange situation and eventually forming a bond. The series is incredibly violent and isn’t afraid to kill characters off, making for an exciting and engaging watch which Chainsaw Man fans will undoubtedly love.

9) Berserk ‘97/Berserk: The Golden Age Arc films

While there are adaptations of Kentaro Miura’s Berserk to stay away from, both of the aforementioned adaptations are highly regarded by fans of the series. Berserk follows protagonist Guts, a lone mercenary who eventually finds himself recruited to the Band of the Hawk by eventual friend Griffith.

However, as the two adventure together, Guts realizes he must leave to truly be Griffith’s friend and equal, resulting in Griffith’s life coming apart at the seams. However, the two’s reunion causes something much more sinister and tragic to take place, resulting in the former friends’ lives changing forever as they become mortal enemies.

The genre of ultraviolent anime is incapable of being brought up without Berserk alongside it, making either of the above adaptations a perfect watch for fans of Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man.

10) Attack on Titan

Finally, Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan series is responsible for something of a renaissance in the ultraviolence genre, masterfully weaving in a fantastic story alongside the action. The series follows Eren Yeager, a boy who lives inside one of three 50 meter tall circular walls, designed to keep humanoid beings known as Titans outside.

One day, however, a massive Titan breaks down the wall, resulting in Titans flooding humanity’s safehaven and the death of Eren’s mother. He then resolves to kill every last Titan outside the walls, discovering things about himself, the Titans, and the world along the way. It’s a fantastic watch for any fans of Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far