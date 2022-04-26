Insanity and catastrophe have always played a big part in anime, and they're expressed in different ways by different characters, like the yandere stereotype. Whether they're villains or heroes, these personalities stand out for being well-written and developed.

Surprisingly, the concept of a protagonist who frequently breaks down and becomes mad is highly appealing. Most anime succeed in creating well-written personas that the viewers can identify with, with the yandere archetype being one of them.

The yandere personality in anime is charming, lovable, friendly, and endearing on the one hand. They may, unexpectedly, turn deadly and violent in the blink of an eye. While we adore these personalities, they are ones to keep an eye on. They do, however, provide a sense of wonder, which is exactly what you want from a good anime.

10 yandere anime characters, ranked based on likeability

10) Takami Minatsuki: Deadman Wonderland

Hummingbird and Yoh are Minatsuki's older siblings. Her history and upbringing are both bleak. To many, she appears to be a kind young girl who is uninterested in violence and has shut the doors on her past. This, however, is not the case. She is a twisted individual who delights in seeing people scream in agony.

She whips and restrains victims with blood drawn from her ears to demonstrate her cruelty and sadism. These are the sins of her branch. She is among the most malevolent characters in the game, although she manages to disguise it well behind her outward demeanor.

9) Megumi Shimizu: Shiki

Megumi in Shiki (image via Studio Daume)

Megumi Shimizu is the first pink-haired yandere on the list. Megumi despises life in the countryside and is madly in love with Natsuno Yuuki. She's even been seen looking at his window from behind the bushes outside his house. Heartbeats may be heard onscreen as Natsuno appears, representing Megumi's love for him.

She is attractive and vibrant. She believes her town holds her back and yearns for a future in the metropolis. Her unrequited love for Natsuno has her fantasizing about him all the time. If you don't get on her bad side, she's kind and ambitious.

8) Tsukiyama: Tokyo Ghoul

Tsukiyama in Tokyo Ghoul (image via Studio Pierrot)

A fourth-year student in the Human Sciences Department, Tsukiyama studies Social Welfare, as well as being the iconic Gourmet Ghoul. He appears to be a gentleman, an academic, and a man who enjoys the better things in life. This mask hides the darker part of his nature quite well.

He is unstable and gloomy, with a narcissistic mindset. His vanity of being strong seeps through as he takes on the shape of a ghoul. He enjoys only the finest specimens and considers himself to top the food chain. His affluence and high-life are no comparison to his darker side, which is vicious and crafty, typical of a yandere.

7) Misa Amane: Death Note

Misa is a well-known model. She is little and lovely, despite the fact that she is among the owners of her personal Death Note. She aids Light in his mission to purge the realm of evil with the help of his Death Note. She reduces her lifetime in half twice in order to get the Shinigami Rem, which grants her the power to recognize someone's name just by gazing at their face.

She may end their own lives by putting pen to paper in the Death Note if she knows their name. Her connection with Light is skewed as he just exploits her to achieve his own objectives. Her desire for death, as well as her authority over life and demise, make her a potentially deadly yandere.

6) Katsura Kotonoha: School Days

Katsura Kotonoha (Image via TNK Studio)

Katsura is the epitome of shyness and silence. She is stunning and amazingly beautiful. She's also become more hesitant and distrustful of males as a result of it.

Her more restrained and cautious demeanor belies her true strength when the going gets tough. Her beauty masks the fact that she is a fierce woman at heart.

5) Sekai Saionji: School Days

Sekai Saionji in School Days (image via TNK)

Sweet and upbeat are two qualities that come to mind when describing her. She even goes to great lengths to help Makoto, her crush and potential sweetheart, get closer to the girl he wants – Kotonoha.

While her emotions are mainly pleasant, they control her, causing her to be loudmouthed and unstable at times. Despite her petite size and cuteness, she may viciously reject any admirers who aren't Makoto, which is a common behavior associated with the yandere personality. She knows her place while being adorable.

4) Anna Nishikinomiya: Shimoneta

Anna Nishikinomiya (image via JCS studio)

In the Shimoneta series, Anna is the president of the student council in charge of maintaining the school's morale. She is the daughter of two powerful people. After accidentally kissing Tanukichi, Anna develops feelings for him and becomes obsessed with obtaining Tanukichi's attention.

She is, nonetheless, a strong, headstrong, and determined woman. She tried all the methods she could to dispose of any items in the school, even some that were considered indecent or filthy. Her soft-spoken demeanor is no comparison to her unwavering willingness to get things done.

3) Sonozaki Shion: Higurashi

In the Higurashi series, Shion has a twin. At family gatherings, she and Mion pretended to be one another due to their similar appearances. Shion changed places with Mion when she was supposed to take over as the family's leader. Shion had only one purpose in mind: to see Satoshi Houjoi, her crush.

Satoko, Satoshi's sister, was attacked and tortured by Shion because she believed his sister was the cause of Satoshi's stress. Shion reached her yandere tipping point when Satoshi went missing. She murdered and tortured anybody she suspected of being complicit in the crime, even members of her own family.

2) Mikasa Ackerman: Attack on Titan

Mikasa Ackerman (image via Studio Pierrot)

Mikasa Ackerman is Shingeki no Kyojin series' second most prominent character. When she was rescued from traffickers who had murdered her real parents, she became Eren Yeager's adopted sister.

Mikasa developed affections for Eren after living with him and his parents. Mikasa possesses extraordinary strength and agility as a result of her unique lineage, which she employs to shield Eren from danger.

1) Lucy: Elfen Lied

Lucy, in Elfen lied (image via Arms Studio Guts)

In Elfen Lied, Lucy is a yandere. Lucy, sometimes known as Kaede, was among the first true yandere to appear in anime. Government entities subjected Lucy to tests and harsh torture. She was compelled to utilize her abilities to torture others. She managed to flee her kidnappers and tormentors, but was damaged in the process.

She developed a new personality as a result of the injuries- Nyu. Lucy may be vicious and murderous, but Nyu is infantile and compassionate. The transformation between the two happens quickly, and people who expect Nyu's childish demeanor may be surprised by Lucy's sadism.

And with that, we bring down the curtain. Is there anyone else you'd like to add to this list? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan