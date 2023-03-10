Higurashi: When They Cry anime ending explained

Higurashi: When They Cry has gained quite a lot of attention since its manga debut in 2002, so much so that Studio Deen didn't want to miss the opportunity to animate it. The anime adaptation was released in 2006 and marked the beginning of another fan-favorite series.

Since then, Higurashi: When They Cry anime has created a global fanbase for itself, which has helped the series become a global success. The manga was written and illustrated by Ryukishi07 and Karin Suzuragi, who received their part of attention as the two who made the masterpiece.

Fans have been captivated by the plot of Higurashi: When They Cry, as it has played a massive role in the anime's success. Along with that, the characters, music, screenplay, and animation were also really great. However, the anime's ending is still vague to some people.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Higurashi: When They Cry anime.

Detailed explanation of the ending of Higurashi: When They Cry anime

The anime has confused a lot of individuals as it has a little bit of ambiguity sprinkled upon the ending. However, fans liked what they saw, and it remained with them until they finally found something else to divert their minds.

Higurashi: When They Cry is a complex anime with multiple story arcs and timelines, which indicates that the anime's ending can vary depending on the arc. However, in the main story arc, it is revealed that the mysterious deaths and disappearances in the town of Hinamizawa were caused by a parasitic alien anomaly called "Hinamizawa Syndrome."

The syndrome infected the villagers and drove them insane, including the protagonist's friends Rena, Mion, Satoko, and Rika, who were all affected by it and committed violent acts.

In the 2007 arc, known as Miotsukushi-hen, Rika is seen attempting to prevent the syndrome from spreading and causing the tragic events of the previous arcs. She goes through various attempts but eventually breaks the cycle and prevents the syndrome from getting to her friends.

This leads to a happy and peaceful ending. Overall, the anime can be seen as a commentary on the cyclical nature of violence and the importance of breaking the cycle to achieve a better future.

Ending of Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU

The most recent arc of the anime has been in the talks for a while now. It is the sequel to the Higurashi: When They Cry – Gou and has been quite popular among fans on Twitter and Reddit. The ending episode, titled God-Entertaining Chapter, Part 4, has been one of the major attractions as it has brought satisfactory closure to the entire series.

The series ends with the conclusion that Rika Furude, the main character, had been caught in a time loop set up by the divine, Oyashiro-sama. Rika had to attempt to prevent the tragedies in Hinamizawa in each iteration of the cycle, but she had always failed.

However, Rika was able to stop the cycle and the incidents that had caused the tragedies in the last loop. Rika learned the truth about the Hinamizawa Syndrome and stopped its spread with the help of her friends.

