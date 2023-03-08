The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 10 release date, what to expect, and more

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 9 has created a buzz in the fandom. Ever since the release of the latest episode, viewers have been predicting the events that are likely to take place in the next one. The anime has been the talk of the town since its debut in January 2023.

Fans don't have to wait anymore as The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 10 is right around the corner. The episode is slated to premiere on March 10, 2023, and fans can't wait to see what it has in store for them.

The lastest episode left fans with a cliffhanger, so the next one is expected to give them closure and help them connect the dots.

Episode 10 of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World is arriving on March 10

It is official that The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 10 will be released on March 10, 2023. It will premiere at different times according to time zones around the world. Here are all the release times:

Japanese Standard Time (JST): March 10, 2023, at 11.30 am

Korean Standard Time (KST): March 10, 2023, at 11.30 am

Indian Standard Time (IST): March 10, 2023, at 8:00 am

Eastern Standard Time (EST): March 9, 2023, at 9.30 pm

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): March 10, 2023, at 4.30 am

Philippines Time (PHT): March 10, 2023, at 10.30 am

Australia Eastern Standard Time (AEST): March 10, 2023, at 1.00 pm

Where to watch

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll (via The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World) The Spellbinding Sorcerer(via The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World) The Spellbinding Sorcerer ✨ (via The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World) https://t.co/0mFrlTbdQg

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 10 will be available on Crunchyroll. This streaming platform also has all the other episodes of the anime that have already been released, for those who wish to enter the world of this great anime.

What to expect

Kolaz @KolazPV The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World | Episode 10 Preview The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World | Episode 10 Preview https://t.co/xCcirJPup6

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World has dropped a preview of episode 10, which is available on YouTube and Twitter. It has doubled the enthusiasm of fans who were already excited about the events that will feature in the upcoming episode.

The preview shows how everyone is involved in the preparations of the Maid Cafe. Ray White, the protagonist who is tagged as the World's Strongest Sorcerer, is behind the setup of the cafe. However, things might be getting a little out of hand for Ray and his friends.

The forthcoming episode holds a significant mystery about Rebecca Bradley's life. It will be fascinating to witness the truth and the true motivation behind the event when Ray and her other friends learn about her unexpected engagement. During this critical scene, the episode is also expected to introduce a major character.

Fans now await the release of episode 10 of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World on March 10, 2023, at 11.30 am JST.

