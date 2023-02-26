The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 9 release date, what to expect, and more

Since The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 8 concluded with a major cliffhanger, fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the next installment.

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 9 will be released on March 3, 2023, at 1.28 pm JST. The anime is weekly broadcast in Japan through TBS and BS11, so the time of airing stays mostly the same. Crunchyroll, on the other hand, will be streaming the latest episode of the anime at a different time for the global audience.

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 9 will see Amelia Rose using her ultimate battle move against Ariane

Release date and time, where to watch

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 9, titled The Boy Who Became the World's Strongest Sorcerer Releases the Binds, is scheduled to be released on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 01.28 pm in Japan on TBS and BS11. After which, the anime will air on BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, Tokyo MX, and KBS Kyoto.

However, for international fans, the time and date are not fixed. They may receive episodes between Thursday and Friday. The following are the various timings for The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 9 for different time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8.30 am (Thursday, March 2, 2023)

Central Standard Time: 10.30 am (Thursday, March 2, 2023)

Eastern Standard Time: 11.30 pm (Thursday, March 2, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 11 pm (Thursday, March 2, 2023)

Australia Central Daylight Time: 3.30 am (Friday, March 3, 2023)

The episode will be available to stream on a few OTT platforms, such as Crunchyroll and Billibili, after it gets uploaded to the platform at the aforementioned time.

What to expect from episode 9?

Amelia will be seen using Butterfly Effect in episode 9 (Image via Cloud Hearts)

Given that eight out of the 12 scheduled episodes of the anime have already aired, The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World is now at its peak, as the story is gradually moving towards its conclusion.

The upcoming episode will feature the conclusion of the powerful battle between Ariane and her childhood friend, Amelia. The latter is said to have worked hard for the battle as she receives training from Ray.

The end of episode 8 showed an almost defeated Amelia on the ground, but then suddenly Ray appeared. As such, in episode 9 of the anime, fans will see the power of bonds and true connection as Ray's cheers will serve as motivation for Amelia in her fight against Ariane.

As per the preview clip released by Crunchyroll, Amelia will be seen unleashing her ultimate move, The Butterfly Effect, which will prove to be overpowering Ariane. The inhuman power activation of Amelia is going to take not only Ariane but the entire arena by shock. As a result, the upcoming episode is eagerly anticipated by the fandom.

A quick recap of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Episode 8

Ray and Rose as seen in The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Episode 8. (image via Cloud Hearts)

In episode 8, titled The Boy Who Became the World’s Strongest Sorcerer Inspires the Rose, fans see Ray and Amelia getting close to each other as they have an emotional moment. The former is seen comforting Amelia after she locks herself in her room due to stress. Amelia talks about her overthinking and insecurities, and Ray comforts her as she falls asleep holding his hand.

Later, viewers witness the amazing dynamic between Amelia and Ariane as they engage in a heated battle. While Ariane is seen throwing attacks at Rose, the latter puts her best foot forward and fights impressively.

Ray White motivating Amelia Rose. (image via Cloud Hearts)

The episode also features a fight between Ray and Grim Reaper's squad. However, the Grim Reaper abducts Claris and eight other students during the tournament, just as Amelia and Ariane begin their battle.

Later on, Ray locates the kidnappers and uses his Chronos-Lock to encase them on ice, saving everyone. He then rushes back to the arena to support Amelia.

