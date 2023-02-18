Anime Expo 2023: Timings, entry, and more

Anime Expo 2023 is a highly anticipated anime convention that is just around the corner. The official dates are out and anime fans are over the moon.

Anime Expo is an American anime convention that is held in Los Angeles, California. It is organized by the Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) which is a non-profit organization in the United States. The Anime Expo was first inaugurated on July 3, 1992, and is held on an annual basis.

Just like the previous year, Anime Expo 2023 will kickstart on July 1, 2023, and will wrap up on July 4, 2023. The first weekend of July will be filled with mind-blowing animes and their all-day-long screenings.

There will also be a large exhibit hall where a wide range of individuals will offer a variety of products that fans can purchase. It is open to the public, who will have to buy tickets to get entry into the convention.

Registrations for Anime Expo 2023 have begun

The convention will begin on Saturday, July 1, 2023, and will conclude on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The timings will vary according to one's location. Here's a list of the Anime Expo 2023 timings as per different time zones:

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, July 2, 2023

Australian Standard Time: 2.30 am, Sunday, July 2, 2023

Central Standard Time: 12 pm, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Anime Expo @AnimeExpo Treat yourself to something special next week! #AX2023 Butler Cafe Tickets go on sale February 14 at 12 PM PT. Don't forget to purchase a Photo Op voucher with your ticket to memorialize your experience with the Butlers! Treat yourself to something special next week! #AX2023 Butler Cafe Tickets go on sale February 14 at 12 PM PT. Don't forget to purchase a Photo Op voucher with your ticket to memorialize your experience with the Butlers! https://t.co/QgrgpT3bfI

Registration for Anime Expo 2023 is open and one can register from the official website of Anime Expo. The registration guidelines and categories are mentioned in detail and those with queries can get in touch with the 24/7 customer care department of the event.

List of events

The much anticipated Anime Expo 2023 will host the following events:

Opening and Closing Ceremony Fashion Show Masquerade and World Cosplay Summit USA Finals AMV Competition Butler Cafe Maid Cafe Lounge 21 Charity Auction Beer Garden Karaoke Community Stage AX Dance Game Shows Concerts Manga Lounge Late Comedy Showdown Cosplay Repair Photo Sets Cosplay Gathering Cosplay Senpai Tabletop Gaming Egaming Industry Autograph Quiet Lounge

In Anime Expo 2023, all the events mentioned are further divided into sub-events. These 700 sub-events are sure to be just as exciting as the others. The official website for the Anime Expo gives fans detailed information about the events along with their premiere times.

Anime Expo @AnimeExpo

bit.ly/3DsNi5I Are you a Band, Singer, Instrumentalist, or Variety Act? Come rock the show with us! Apply for one of our AX 2023 stages! Are you a Band, Singer, Instrumentalist, or Variety Act? Come rock the show with us! Apply for one of our AX 2023 stages!bit.ly/3DsNi5I https://t.co/QYsWJX46vs

It is not possible for a single human being to attend every event at the Anime Expo. Hence, fans usually take a look at the schedule and plan on being present to witness the events of their favorite anime.

Individuals now await the exciting event and can't wait to see what it has in store for them.

