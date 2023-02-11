Crunchyroll Expo 2023 event on sudden hiatus

The Crunchyroll Expo has always garnered a lot of anticipation from the anime community every year. But this year, the popular streaming platform announced that the event would not return in 2023.

According to a recent update on their official website, Crunchyroll announced that they will focus on attending the numerous growing anime expos and other festivals instead of hosting their own renowned CRX.

Crunchyroll Expo 2023 is canceled

Thank you for your support of Crunchyroll Expo. This year we decided to hit pause on CRX to focus on attending a growing roster of expos and festivals around the world. We look forward to seeing you soon!



On their official website and Twitter account, Crunchyroll, on Friday, February 10, stated:

“Thank you for your support of Crunchyroll Expo. This year we decided to hit pause on CRX to focus on attending a growing roster of expos and festivals around the world.”

In addition, they have assured fans that their 7th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards is still happening on March 4 and will be live-streamed from Japan for the very first time.

Fans have expressed their disappointment and confusion over this sudden development. Crunchyroll has not provided any information on when the Expo will be back or if it will return next year in 2024, adding to the bafflement.

Previously, the physical event for the CRX was canceled twice in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was instead organized as a virtual event. In 2022, the CRX was held as a hybrid event, with both physical and virtual experiences.

Organized by Crunchyroll and Left Field Media, the Crunchyroll Expo is a three-day annual anime convention held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, in August or September. Inaugurated in 2017, ticket sales for the first Expo skyrocketed, proving the massive anticipation from the fans.

The convention is attended by several well-known voice actors like Yuki Ono, Rie Takahashi, Mike McFarland, Mayumi Takanka, and Yu Asakawa, and anime directors and designers like Yoshitaka Amano and Yuzuru Tachikawa.

Legendary horror mangaka Junji Ito and well-known special effects designer Adam Savage have also been guests at the Crunchyroll Expo convention. In the 2020 virtual CRX, Bulgarian-American professional wrestler Miroslav Barnyashev, also known by his wrestling alias Miro, was also seen attending. In 2022, Crunchyroll organized a two-day convention in Melbourne, Australia, for the first time.

