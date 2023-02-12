Final Fantasy illustrator Yoshitaka Amano set to attend Anime Expo 2023

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the staff of Anime Expo 2023 announced that this year’s convention will host Final Fantasy illustrator Yoshitaka Amano as a guest of honor. Amano is best known for his work on the aforementioned series, where he served as an illustrator for several of the franchise’s hit games.

This year's Anime Expo is set to return to Los Angeles, California, on July 1-4, with its widely-panned Premier Fan Badge system discontinued. Moreover, fans who will be attending the event are excited to hear that Amano is the guest of honor, as they shared their love for the Final Fantasy series and how his work has personally impacted them.

Anime Expo 2023 attendees overjoyed to hear that key Final Fantasy illustrator and designer Yoshitaka Amano set to attend

We welcome Yoshitaka Amano as #AX2023 Guest of Honor! Amano is internationally acclaimed for his unique art style and notable works such as the Final Fantasy series.

Final Fantasy series' illustrator Yoshitaka Amano's presence has been much anticipated by fans who are excited to see him at the Anime Expo 2023. While his level of involvement and engagement has diminished and fluctuated over the years, Amano remains involved in nearly every iteration of Square Enix’s hit franchise.

The illustrator also has several notable credits in the anime industry, such as on 1985’s Vampire Hunter D anime film and 2006’s Ayakashi television anime series. Furthermore, Amano is credited for his work on the 1973 Casshan anime television series, which is better known by many fans as the original work of 2008’s Casshern Sins reboot television anime series.

Amano’s oldest credits stretch back as far as 1972, providing a longer-than-50-year resume in general illustration and creative artwork. While some may not know him by name, his credits show him to have been involved in some of the most influential video games and anime productions of all time.

Anime Expo is an American anime convention that is organized by the non-profit Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation. Traditionally held on the first weekend of July each year, the convention spans the course of four days.

With the 2020 and 2021 iterations taking place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s convention will mark the second in-person event since the pandemic began. Held at the Los Angeles Convention center in Los Angeles, California, the convention has been home to some incredible reveals and announcements over the years.

Considering Final Fantasy illustrator Yoshitaka Amano has already been announced as the guest of honor at the Anime Expo 2023, fans can expect this year's convention to be just as big and exciting as ever.

