Anime Expo Chibi: How to register, what to expect, and more

Anime Expo Chibi is a smaller-scale spinoff convention to the Anime Expo held by AX. The convention is set to take place on November 12-13 in Ontario, California. It will serve as a marketplace for anime enthusiasts to share their love for Japanese anime and pop culture.

Anime Expo Chibi is a much more affordable and cozier opportunity for fans to experience the exhibit hall and artist alley, as the whole event will be inspired by the adorable art style. With the registrations now open, anime fans look forward to finding out how to register and what to expect from the convention.

How to register for Anime Expo Chibi?

One can register for Anime Expo Chibi through their official website or directly through the link given above. The prices for attendee wristbands are as follows:

General Attendee (ages 14 and above) - $50

Child Attendee (ages 6-13) - $10

Child Attendee (ages 5 and under) - Free (on site only)

Military Special - $35

These attendee wristbands will give one weekend access to Exhibit Hall, Artist Alley, Night Market, workshops, and more. While children are also allowed access to all events, any child below 13 years of age must be accompanied by a parent. Additionally, for the special military discount, one must verify their military status online with SheerID. They will receive a single-use access code to unlock a General Attendee wristband at a special price.

As for the registration itself, one must have a ShowClix Account, through which they can assign the ticket to either themselves or someone else. You can either add the other person's email and assign them the ticket during the registration, or assign it to them later through their ShowClix Account. The ticket assignment will not be completed until the recipient accepts the transfer.

If you are purchasing a wristband for a child, you can add your email during registration.

While registration and payment can be made online, there is no home delivery for the wristbands. Thus, one will have to collect the wristbands on-site from the Registration Booth at the Ontario Convention Center prior to participation. The Registration booth will be open starting on Friday, November 11, 2022.

What to expect from Anime Expo Chibi?

Anime Expo Chibi is set to have a lot of fun activities for the attendees to visit.

The Exhibit Hall is set to have over 150 exhibitors, through which attendees can start their holiday shopping a bit early. Then there is the Artist Alley, which is set to welcome over 250 new and returning artists. Some of the artists set to join the event include kyuremi, haiyun, Erik Ly, coffeecloud, Animuspsd, alyceaill, and chunky tomato.

Anime Expo Chibi is also set to host their first game jam competition during their inaugural event. In this event, participants can submit an anime-style video game that they have made over a period of one month. The game must have original anime-style characters with no use of licensed characters. While the game can be submitted without being completely developed, it should be playable on PC.

The winner of the competition will be decided by a team of judges at SPJA, who will judge the game based on the originality, theme, game design, story, graphics, audio, and how fun the game is to play.

Submissions for the same will remain open till October 18, 2022 at 12:30 am.

The winner of the competition will receive four tickets to Anime Expo Chibi, and a cash prize of $400. The winner will be announced through the event's social media and blog post. Lastly, the winning game will be available for the attendees to play during the convention.

The convention is also set to feature a Night Market, which is set to start on November 11, 2022. It will be a 2-day food festival, filled with amazing foods and drinks for the attendees to enjoy.

Lastly, the event is set to have Cosplay Sets for attendees to click pictures in their cosplays, and a Manga Lounge for one to read their favorite manga series from a collection of over 4000 volumes.

