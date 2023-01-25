10 animes everyone is hyped for in 2023

The year 2022 was fantastic for anime fans, and this year is anticipated to be even better. With the 2023 anime season officially starting, viewers just cannot afford to miss some of the fantastic anime series on the schedule.

This year will witness the release of some major new anime as well as some highly anticipated comebacks that have the potential to make 2023 one of the greatest years of the century for anime fans.

Starting with Boruto, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many more, Jump Festa announced a lot of new arcs to be launched in 2023. Fans also witnessed a bunch of announcements made to confirm some fresh new series that premiered or are set to premiere this year.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from many anime series.

From Vinland Saga season 2 to One Punch Man season 3: The most anticipated animes of 2023 that fans cannot afford to miss

1) Attack on Titan: Season 4 Part 3

Dark fantasy anime Attack on Titan has established itself as one of the greatest series of the new generation since its release in 2013, boasting an epic plot rarely ever seen in history. The series began as a show about humans battling titans, but as the story progressed, themes like violence, discrimination, politics, and freedom emerged, along with more complexities.

The entire community is anticipating the grand finale of Attack on Titan, a true masterpiece. When part 2 of season 4 aired in early 2022, it took the world by storm and indicated that Eren Yaeger's fight for freedom was about to end. There is only one more part left, the second ending, which will most likely be the most magnificent yet heartbreaking segment.

The Dawn of Humanity, the final episode of season 4, part 2, ended on a cliffhanger, promising an exciting return with the third and final installment of the series. The wait is over now as Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 will be released on March 4, 2023, according to MAPPA.

2) Vinland Saga: season 2

Trorfinn from Vinland Saga season 2. (image via Sportskeeda)

Vinland Saga, arguably one of the best new-generation anime series, is a historical action and adventure show based on Makoto Yukimura's manga of the same name, which brilliantly depicts Viking culture.

The previous season of the series followed Thorfinn as he sought to assassinate Askeladd, the man responsible for his father's death. However, as the story progressed, viewers witnessed him grow beyond this initial focus on vengeance.

Highly anticipated by fans ever since the first season concluded, Vinland Saga's second season is animated by MAPPA studios and has already premiered on January 9, 2023. It is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll for everyone to stream.

3) Demon Slayer: season 3

Demon Slayer, also known as Kimetsu no Yaiba, is an action series based on the award-winning Japanese manga by Koyoharu Gotouge. Studio Ufotable animates the series, which debuted in April 2019 and quickly became a worldwide sensation due to its breathtaking animation and plot, gaining fans from all over the world.

Demon Slayer is back and ready to slay the world with its new season and early screening with a theatrical event after two successful seasons and a movie in between. Fans have been anticipating a new season or film ever since Demon Slayer's Entertainment District Arc concluded.

A key visual for the third season of Demon Slayer, starring Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, was released in February 2022. Season 3 will adapt the Swordsmith Village Arc of the manga, according to the first promotional clip for the upcoming season that was released in April 2022. Later, the studio declared that the third season of Demon Slayer will air in April 2023 as part of the Spring 2023 anime lineup.

4) Trigun Stampede

This one is for viewers who want to start a fresh new series with a new vibe to it. Based on a well-known action manga series by Yasuhiro Nightow, Trigun Stampede is a sci-fi action anime. Due to Studio Orange's usage of CGI rather than traditional animation, the anime promises to have a fresh vibe. The eagerly anticipated science fiction anime debuted on January 7, 2023.

The story is about Vash the Stampede, a legendary gunman on the run with a 60 billion double-dollar bounty on his head. Meryl and Milly, the two insurance agents sent to find the protagonist, destroy every single town he visits, but somehow, no one gets killed.

Much to the duo's surprise, they will end up discovering the infamous gunman to be a blonde, spiky-haired young man who is extremely friendly and a crybaby. That's not it, as the story holds more which gets revealed slowly as the series progresses.

5) Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling is an upcoming fantasy action anime based on Chugong's popular Korean manhwa. Fans usually get to see their favorite manhwa or Korean comics adapted into K-dramas, however, this time, it will be a little different as they will witness the anime adaptation of one of the most popular series of the last decade.

The story follows Sung Jinwoo, the weakest hunter, in his strive to become the strongest S-Rank hunter in a world infested with deadly monsters from another dimension who threaten to destroy humanity.

The news of Solo Leveling getting an anime adaptation was announced at the 2022 Anime Expo. Fans have now also received a trailer, though the release date and time are yet to be announced. However, the anime adaptation is speculated to premiere on Crunchyroll in the second week of March 2023.

6) Jujutsu Kaisen: season 2

After its premiere in 2020, Jujutsu Kaisen quickly gained popularity on a global scale with its first season and a movie, and now, fans won't have have to wait too long for the series' season 2, as it will premiere this year in July.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will encompass two whole manga arcs—the Hidden Inventory Premature Death Arc and the Shibuya Incident Arc— which is expected to run for six months, until the end of 2023. The fact that Toji Fushiguro, the fan-favorite manga character, is being animated this season and will play a significant part in the Shibuya Incident Arc, is yet another exciting news for fans.

7) Dr. Stone: season 3

Ishigami Senku (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone's third season will premiere in April this year, according to Jump Festa 2023 and will reportedly depict the events of the Source of the Petrification Saga. The story will progress as a direct sequel to the second season, taking the characters to a treasure island while introducing new characters to the group.

Dr. Stone is based on a manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi. The anime series tells the story of a 15-year-old science prodigy who awakens in a world where the entire human race has been petrified due to mysterious circumstances.

Senku, a scientific genius, and his brawny friend Taiju use their abilities to rebuild civilization, and the survivors eventually join them to form a group and save the world.

8) Nier Automata

Nier Automata is a brand new series based on the same-named Platinum Games action RPG. The plot takes place in the year 11,945 AD, when two YoRHa androids named 2B and 9S fight a proxy war to save the world from an invading machine army.

The screenplay of the series, which premiered on January 8, was co-written by the series' director Ryouji Masuyama and the game's director Yoko Taro. A-1 Pictures is animating the series, therefore guaranteeing top-notch animation.

9) Tokyo Revengers: season 2

Tokyo Revengers season 2 key visual (Image via Liden Films)

After the first season of Tokyo Revengers was released globally, it quickly became a sensation online. A mind-blowing plot, intricate time travel, fantastic animation, and great character designs are some of the factors for this popularity. Bloody Halloween Arc was the focal point of the 24-episode first season that got the entire anime community hyped up for the second season.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 made a much anticipated comeback by premiering on January 8. Reportedly, this new season will have 13 episodes and has adapted the Christmas Showdown Arc, which features a battle between the Tokyo Manji gang and the 10th generation of the Black Dragons Gang.

10) One Punch Man: season 3

Saitama and Garou as seen in the One Punch Man Season 3 teaser

One Punch Man is an action comedy series that tells the story of Saitama, the protagonist, who trained himself to become a superhero, holding the ability to terminate any fight with a single punch.

The Monsters Association Arc of One Punch Man will continue with season 3. However, it doesn't appear that the entire arc will be covered during that time, though, given that the show has a history of having 12-episode runtime.

The release date of the much-anticipated One Punch Man season 3 has not yet been confirmed. The show's animation studio is expected to take some time, as it is being predicted that the upcoming season will be the best as of yet, featuring some out-of-this-world action. Based on previous records, we can expect the show to premiere in September 2023.

