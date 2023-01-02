NieR Automata: Ver1.1a releases story and preview images for episode 1

A-1 Pictures has finally released the preview for NieR Automata: Ver1.1a episode 1, which is set to arrive on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 12 am JST on Crunchyroll.

The episode, titled or not to [B]e, will be available to stream with English subtitles worldwide on Crunchyroll. At a later date, the episodes will be released with dubbing in different languages. In Japan, the anime will air on select broadcasting channels like Tokyo MX and BS 11.

NieR Automata: Ver1.1a episode 1 preview hints at the origin of Androids vs Machine Lifeforms

2B as seen in NieR Automata: Ver1.1a episode 1 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

NieR Automata: Ver1.1a episode 1, titled or not to [B]e, will introduce viewers to the setting of the anime as it will be based on a distant future in the year 5012.

At the time, Earth faced an aerial invasion where ＜Aliens＞ from Pod 042 and their creations <Machine Lifeforms> led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving humans fled and took refuge on the moon.

Since then, humans have been organizing a counterattack against the <Aliens> using the <androids> they created to recapture Earth. However, the war has reached a stalemate, given that the <Machine Lifeforms> created by the <Aliens> continue to multiply infinitely.

9S as seen in NieR Automata: Ver1.1a episode 1 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In response to this, humanity creates and deploys a new unit of android soldiers known as the ultimate weapon <YoRHa>. The story is set to focus on one of these <YoRHa> androids <2B>, who will be dispatched to Earth for the 243rd Descent Operation to join <9S>, the analyst currently stationed at an aircraft there.

This may be the first encounter between 2B and 9S, and it will be interesting to see how the androids respond to the event.

As per their character introduction for the anime, 2B has been described as a YoRHa android who tries to follow their regulations and does not show any emotion. Even amongst her unit, 2B manages to be one of the most calm and collected androids. By contrast, 9S is completely different as he is willing to show his emotions and expressions.

Scene from NieR Automata: Ver1.1a episode 1 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Additionally, these <YoRHa> androids are supported by Pods, which could play a huge part in the story. <2B> is supported by Pod 042 and 9S is supported by Pod 153.

During their mission, viewers will get to see the two androids encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena as they try to figure them out. This is when fans may get to learn more about the initial attack on Earth and more about the <Aliens> that attacked Earth.

