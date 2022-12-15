Nier: Automata anime announces January 2023 release date

Nier: Automata fans can rejoice, as with the Winter 2023 anime season closing in, A-1 Pictures has finally decided to reveal the release date for the anime, which is set to premiere on January 7, 2023.

An upcoming anime based on the action role-playing game Nier: Automata, developed by PlatinumGames and published by Square Enix, Nier: Automata Ver1.1a was taken over by A-1 Pictures, and the same was announced during the fifth-anniversary livestream of the game.

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a announces Winter 2023 premiere date

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a anime is scheduled to premiere on January 7, 2023, in the Winter 2023 anime season. The action, fantasy, and sci-fi anime has been produced by A-1 Pictures and the original story is by Square Enix themselves.

Ryoji Masuyama is the director of the anime and has also looked into the series composition alongside Yoko Taro. Jun Nakai has designed the characters and served as Chief Animation Director. Lastly, music for the anime has been produced by MONACA.

What is the plot for Nier: Automata Ver1.1a anime?

2B as seen in the trailer (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The story is based on a dystopian future in 5012 as Earth is suddenly invaded by Aliens and their creations, which are some kind of Machine Lifeforms.

This invasion led mankind to the brink of extinction. Humans who were able to survive, took refuge on the moon only to recapture Earth by organizing a counterattack on the aliens using android soldiers.

9S as seen in the trailer (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As the war between the Machine Lifeforms and the Androids reached a stalemate, humanity deployed a new unit of androids known as ＜YoRHa＞. The story is set to focus on one of these <YoRHa> androids <2B> as she joins <9S>, the analyst currently stationed on Earth. During their mission, the two encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena as they try to figure them out.

Cast members revealed

9S as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The cast members will be led Yui Ishikawa, who will be voicing the protagonist 2B, while 9S will be voiced by Natsuki Hanae. Yui Ishikawa has previously voiced the titular character of the Violet Evergarden anime, whereas Natsuki Hanae has previously voiced Kamado Tanjiro in Demon Slayer.

Meanwhile, A2 will be voiced by Ayaka Suwa, who will also be voicing Lyra in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? season 4, which is also set to be released in Winter 2023.

Pascal as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Adam will be voiced by Daisuke Namikawa, while Pascal will be voiced by Aoi Yuuki. Daisuke Namikawa has previously voiced Ruijerd in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. Aoi Yuuki has voiced Tanya in Youjo Senki.

Lastly, Commander White will be voiced by Chiaki Kanou, and Lily will be voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki.

