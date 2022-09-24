NieR:Automata anime trailer, release date, and primary cast revealed at Aniplex Online Fest 2022

Square Enix and Platinum Game’s NieR:Automata’s anime adaptation came as an unanticipated surprise to both anime and video game enthusiasts all over the world. The Aniplex Online Fest 2022 event not only just dropped the official trailer for the anime but also broke the silence regarding its premiere, which will be on January 1, 2023.

The anime, titled NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a, will feature the three main characters from the original video game, 9S, 2B, and A2. The original game creator, Yoko Taro, the anime version director Ryoji Masuyama, and the two main casts of 9S and 2B had a special conversation regarding the anime adaptation, where they talked about the artwork, storyline, and character design.

Natsuki Hanae, the voice of Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer will be playing 9S in NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a

Yoko Taro, the creator of the game, was surprised by why the anime adaptation took so long. From his perspective the anime’s release would have gained synergy if it had been released early alongside the game’s release. This would have also increased the game sales.

Taro also joked about how the Aniplex producer, Akira Shimizu, came to him assertively with the proposal of NieR:Automata's anime adaptation as if she was literally threatening him to comply with her demands. Ryoji Masuyama shared his thoughts on the main characters about how their eyes being hidden is considered an important symbol in the anime universe.

The anime's synopsis is yet to be revealed. However, here’s how Square Enix describes the game's story:

NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.

Maku @TropicalMaku Yoko Taro said its called 'NieR:Automata Ver1.1a' cause he doesn't want it to be exact same as the game. He even suggested some changes with story for the Anime and staff were trying to stop him. Yoko Taro said its called 'NieR:Automata Ver1.1a' cause he doesn't want it to be exact same as the game. He even suggested some changes with story for the Anime and staff were trying to stop him. 😂 https://t.co/EKYizug5yB

Hanae garnered a lot of praise for his spectacular performance in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, who will be taking on the role of 9S. Alongside him, Yui Ishikawa, who played Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan, will voice 2B. Hiroki Yasumoto and Kaoru Akiyama will voice Pod 042 and Pod 153.

Natsuki Hanae unveiled that he heard Taro and Yosuke Saito (Square Enix’s game producer) planning an anime around four years ago when all three of them went out on a drink. At that time, Hanae didn’t know that the anime would be based on NieR:Automata.

zetsubouquet @ summer of LOOP8 @zetsubouquet can't help but laugh at hanae natsuki letting this out during a corporate ass nier automata anime adaptation interview piece can't help but laugh at hanae natsuki letting this out during a corporate ass nier automata anime adaptation interview piece https://t.co/65IPpCLsKK

Though A2’s voice cast remains a mystery, it will be disclosed soon this year. As Taro announced during the event, NieR:Automata Ver 1.1 will receive an original story, as copying the game version’s story won’t make the anime interesting.

