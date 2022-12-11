Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 - Expected release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Fans were utterly devastated by how things ended in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 1. As Eris’ letter didn’t sum up her true intentions, it ultimately broke Rudeus’ heart and drove him to a melancholic phase. Apart from the protagonist’s journey, the duo and their chemistry are regarded as the best aspect of the anime, which is why fans have been eagerly waiting for season 2.

After the preview screening of its unaired episode on March 6, 2022, the anime announced s sequel to be under production, which will continue Rudeus Greyrat’s journey in the Isekai world. Later, on December 10, 2022, a new key visual was revealed featuring the grownup Rudeus, who will be played by the same voice actor, Yumi Uchiyama.

Everything to know about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2

Expected release date and where it will be streamed

With a new key visual recently unveiled showing the teenage Rudeus Greyrat, the anime also disclosed the sequel to debut in 2023. Although Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 didn’t receive an exact release date yet, the anime is expected to air in early 2023. Season 1 of the anime faced a lot of delays for several reasons, so fans must be patient until more details get disclosed soon.

As the first and second cour of the previous season aired on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and SUN TV, season 2 will also be broadcasted on the same channels in Japan. Funimation licensed the first season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. However, after the merger between Funimation and Crunchyroll, the series was moved into the massive catalog of the latter.

Hence, fans worldwide can expect the anime to be released on Crunchyroll. As Netflix added the first season of the series to its library, following the expansion of its anime collection, the streaming giant might include season 2 as well.

Muse Communications is also expected to stream the second installment on its official Muse Asia YouTube channel since the Taiwanese distribution company has licensed the anime for South Asia and Southeast Asia.

What will be Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 about?

The two cours of season 1 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation adapted volumes one to six from the light novel series. Season 2 will pick up from the seventh volume, where Rudeus will embark on a journey to Rosenburg to look for his mother's whereabouts, who is currently in the Labyrinth City of Rapan on the Begaritt Continent.

It would be hard for Rudeus to focus on the task at hand due to Eris’s abandonment, which left him in the dumps. The former will enroll in Ranoa Magic Academy, commonly known as the Magic University, the world's largest magic school. In his new expedition, Rudeus will encounter various eccentric and enigmatic individuals, and a few of them will play a significant role in the upcoming episodes.

Plot overview

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation follows Rudeus Greyrat, a former 34-year-old shut-in man who was killed while saving a little girl from getting hit by a car. After the terrible accident, the man is reincarnated in an isekai world called the Six-Face World as Rudeus Greyrat, born to Zenith and Paul Greyrat.

Retaining knowledge and experience from his previous life, Rudeus continues to live like an average person until he discovers the new world's magic powers. Honing his abilities to perfection, he becomes a proficient magic user.

In little to no time, Rudeus became one of the most formidable warriors at a young age. Besides his brave heart, intelligence, and mastery of magic, he is a lecherous individual.

