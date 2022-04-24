10 best Isekai anime of all time

Isekai anime is mainly loved due to its adventurous aspect, where the characters of the show, in the blink of an eye, get transported to a utopian world where their journey awaits. The main source of power in most Isekai anime has always been magic.

The characters in the anime have been the most significant magicians, with capabilities ranging from summoning mythical beasts to turning them into one. Like Shonen and Seinen anime, the Isekai protagonists also go through major character developments as they’re the acclaimed “Chosen One.”

Although there is plenty of Isekai anime out there, the following is a list of a handful considered the best.

Best Isekai anime to binge right away

10) Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest

All central characters in the anime Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest (Image via White Fox)

Hajime Nagumo is a 17-year-old high schooler whose ordinary life gets extraordinary after he, along with his classmates, gets transported to a fantasy world. While each of his classmates has formidable magic abilities, Hajime only receives an inferior transmutation skill that doesn’t do much on the battlefield.

However, he gradually hones his gifted ability and becomes the strongest of them all. Throughout his journey, he encounters many individuals who will band together to help him find a way back home.

9) Sword Art Online

All central characters in the anime Sword Art Online (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The story of Sword Art Online takes place in 2022 when a virtual reality massively multiplayer online role-playing game is going to be released. With its additional “Nervegear” technology, players can stimulate all five senses to control their avatars. Kazuto Kirigaya is one of the fortunate individuals who got his hands-on first edition.

Later, he realizes that he is trapped in the game and cannot log out. Moreover, if the player dies in this virtual reality world called “Aincard,” they will die in the real world too. Now Kirito has to survive this nightmare and cooperate with other players to get out of it.

8) Log Horizon

All central characters in the anime Log Horizon (Image via Satelight)

Log Horizon revolves around Shiroe, a 23-year-old engineering student who got himself transported to an MMORPG Elder Tale game and realized he couldn’t log out. Later, he comes to know that along with him, over thirty thousand Japanese gamers are also trapped in the virtual world called “Akihabara.”

Being a master tactician, Shiroe has to survive this virtual hell while teaming up with other players and finding a way to wake up to reality.

7) Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World

Aru and Emilia, as seen in the anime Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World follows Natsuki Subaru, who gets summoned to a utopian world. Saving a young half-elf named Emilia got him killed, but he realizes that he is gifted with a power known as “Return By Death.” Using this ability, Subaru can turn back time to a precise point.

With his newfound powers, Subaru is set on a quest to help Emilia become the ruler of the Kingdom of Lugunica. No matter how many times he dies, he returns with everything he has to protect and help the people he loves.

6) Rising of the Shield Hero

All central characters in the anime Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Four Cardinal Heroes, who were just some ordinary people, got summoned from different universes to the Kingdom of Melromac to save the world. All four warriors are granted legendary weapons to fight back against the Waves terrorizing the country.

Among the four warriors is the titular “Shield Hero” Naofumi Iwatani, who gets belittled for his weapon only being a shield. He gets tricked by Princess Malty, who blames him for taking advantage of her.

Amidst hate and despise, Naofumi must take back his pride by becoming the strongest hero without getting consumed by the darkness he holds within.

5) Inuyasha

All central characters in the anime Inuyasha (Image via Sunrise)

Inuyasha follows the story of Kagome Higurashi, a fifteen-year-old teenager in the modern era who is believed to be the reincarnation of the priestess Kikyo. One fated day, she gets pulled by a demon into the well of her family’s shrine, which takes her back 500 years to the Feudal Era. There she accidentally awakens Inuyasha and destroys the sacred jewel to pieces.

Banding together with the titular half-demon, Inuyasha, and other allies, Kagome has to set her differences aside and find the missing pieces before they turn into a catastrophic disaster.

4) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

All central characters in the anime Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

An oppressed unnamed 34-year-old unemployed individual dies in a tragic accident. However, his fate takes a drastic turn as he wakes up as an infant in another world called Rudeus Greyrat.

With his memories of the past intact, Rudeus gets adept with his new life and starts displaying exceptional magic and combat abilities at a relatively young age. As not everyone gets a second chance in life, Rudeus cherishes his family and tries to become a better person with his new life.

3) KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!

All central characters in the anime KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen)

The story of KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! revolves around Kazuma Sato, who died an embarrassing and laughable death. After his death, he finds himself before a goddess named Aqua, who gives him two options: either go to heaven or get reincarnated into a new gaming world.

Being a gaming enthusiast, he goes with the second option without any question. Kazuma was instantly assigned a quest to defeat the Demon King, and he also chose Aqua to accompany him. However, little did he know that Aqua is completely useless and he also realizes that there is a huge difference between playing a game and living in it.

2) That Time, I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

All central characters in the anime That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

After being stabbed to death by an unknown assailant, Satoru Mikami finds himself reincarnated in another world, but as a goop of slime. However, he subsequently discovers that he can absorb anyone and mimic their appearances and abilities.

Along his journey, he encountered a Storm Dragon named Veldora, who gave him the name Rimuru Tempest and granted him divine protection. He absorbs the dragon completely to break the spell within it and set it free. Instead of using his newfound powers for himself, he tries to help others.

1) The Devil is a Part-Timer!

Sadao Mao, as seen in the anime The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Image via White Fox)

The Devil is a Part-Timer! follows Satan, who was once the overlord of Ente Isla, but now works in a fast-food restaurant to make his ends meet. After the fall of Ente Isla, he was teleported to Earth and lost all his Demon King abilities.

Later, he finds out that he can temporarily restore his powers by feeding off negative human emotions around him. From being the physical manifestation of fear to leading a mundane life, the acclaimed Demon King had one of the greatest transitions.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

