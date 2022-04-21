Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 3: The battle begins, Ost Hourai's decision, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 aired earlier today on Japanese syndication and international streaming platforms. Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 continues the adventures of Naofumi Iwatani in the highly anticipated follow-up season to the 2019 smash hit.

The prior episode of the season saw the Allied Forces preparing to combat the Spirit Tortoise. In the episode’s final moments, Naofumi and his group began sensing the pressure of the Spirit Tortoise, symbolizing the continuation of its march. The subsequent battle was the main focus of Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 3 finally shows the first confrontation vs Spirit Tortoise

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 begins with the Spirit Tortoise’s march, as the beast is revealed. It’s massive, almost the size of a mountain, with dirt and what appears to be moss all over its shell. Its face looks like a regular tortoise, with a stringy beard of vines hanging from below its chin as it roars into the camera.

Meanwhile, back at the Allied Force’s battlefield headquarters, national leaders are told that the Tortoise is active again. Naofumi’s party and the dragon riders of the Haikazuya army are preparing for the attack, along with Melromarc’s cavalry.

Lowhirot’s siege units and the Spirit Tortoise Kingdom’s sappers are then ordered to take positions by Queen Melromarc. The national leaders all then arise, as the Spirit Tortoise Kingdom’s de facto leader goes to command the sappers.

Queen Melromarc wishes them all good luck as Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 returns to Naofumi’s party. As they’re leaving, one of the Queen’s aides comes and says she’s been instructed to be their messenger. Naofumi recognizes her as one of Melty’s shadows and tells her to be with her. However, it turns out she asked her to help the party out.

Eclair then appears, letting the group know the time has come to enact their plan. She rides off while Naofumi and Raphtalia finish some preparations. Rishia Ivyred and Ost Hourai look at each other confused, while Filo says they should hurry up in a bored voice.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 then cuts to the battlefield, where Eclair is preparing to lead Melromarc’s cavalry and the Haikazuya dragon riders into battle.

Naofumi’s group is seen riding alongside them, clearly inspiring the soldiers who see their presence. Eclair points out how impressive this simple act is in raising the groups' morale.

However, Naofumi explains that there’s another purpose to the flag for later in the battle, which will tell people to stay away. Suddenly, bat familiars approach as the group prepares for battle and rushes them. Rishia, in particular, looks scared, but Ost reassures her.

The Shield Hero’s group and Eclair’s forces charge into battle as the former group splits off from the latter. Naofumi uses his Hate reaction, which covers the bat familiars in a red aura. It seems to have served to redirect the familiars and almost prevented them from attacking Eclair’s group.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 3: The battle begins

Suddenly, the Spirit Tortoise appears behind Eclair’s group, towering over them and casting a huge shadow. The cavalry realigned into a Tactical Column formation likely meant to minimize losses while still keeping the Tortoise’s attention.

Back with Naofumi’s group, it seems as though the hate reaction has caused the bat familiars to follow them instead of the forces. However, more familiars come out of the ground, forcing the group to combat both groups here and now.

Ost Hourai then uses an incredibly unique and exciting incantation, allowing her to use gravity magic on the familiars nearby. However, it seems she can’t use this spell for long, as she tells the rest of the group to hurry up.

The Spirit Tortoise is attacked by siege units and other parts of the Allied Forces. While the weapons are effective and do make the creature bleed, they anger it enough for it to use its legs to stomp out some of the siege weapons. Notably, a village is shown on the back of the Tortoise here, which will likely be expanded later in the series.

Back in the Shield Hero group, everyone is using their tools and techniques to defeat the familiars. One attack of particular note is Raphtalia’s Yin-Yang sword, which seems to turn those it cuts into black and white spheres reminiscent of its namesake. These spheres then seem to target other enemies in an area-of-effect style, making them incredibly useful for the situation at hand.

Rishia is hanging back, clearly scared, with Naofumi either protecting her or looking to conserve his energy. She comments on how impressive everyone is, with him countering that it won’t mean much if the familiars don’t end. Suddenly, a messenger appears, letting them know that the siege weapons were ineffective and the Tortoise’s advance hasn’t stopped.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 then returns to the siege weapons, who’re continuing their assault and focusing attacks on the Tortoise’s right foreleg. The concentrated attack is somewhat effective, as the Tortoise buckles under its weight. However, it eliminates several siege weapons and soldiers in colliding with the clifface.

The messenger then tells Naofumi that roughly 50% of the siege forces have suffered casualties. He asks her about the sappers, to which the messenger responds that preparations are complete. She revealed that all except the Spirit Tortoise Kingdom’s commander have retreated from the area, visibly shocking Naofumi.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 3: A leader’s sacrifice in vain?

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 shifts to the siege unit area, where the Spirit Tortoise stands injured but alone and alive. The Spirit Tortoise Kingdom leader is then seen trapped under some rubble, where he tells the Spirit Tortoise he’ll send it back to bed. He then seems to sacrifice himself in triggering the explosion, which is confirmed by the messenger.

However, the messenger confirms that the bombs have successfully stopped the Spirit Tortoise’s advance. The group rallies around Naofumi as he and Ost Hourai share a seemingly knowing look at what their next move should be.

The Spirit Tortoise is then trapped by all the rubble from the explosions, wedged in the overpass with no means of escape. Naofumi’s group and some of the Allied Forces are closing in on the beast. The Shield Hero then reaffirms its objective of needing to cut off its head.

Rishia is reading a record that Queen Melromarc found for her before the battle. Ost Hourai looks at something she’s excited to have found when looking at the images of the Spirit Tortoise and what seems to be a weapon that causes her pain. Rishia calls Naofumi over, with Ost still visibly in pain.

She’s remembered some information that signifies the Tortoise to be dangerous even when immobilized. As she tells him of this, spikes made of purple energy appear from the ground. They then begin launching through the sky as part of a long-range assault, which unfortunately kills and injures many Allied Forces soldiers.

Naofumi asks if it could be hungry for souls when Ost Hourai emphasizes that this isn’t normal behavior for the beast. She implies that whoever controls it is the cause of this offensive. At that point, Naofumi was forced to use his Meteor Shield to deflect an attack.

He seems to notice something when looking at the beast lying down, saying he guesses he doesn’t have a choice and telling his group to get ready to mobilize. He then tells the Shadow messenger that he has a message for the Queen.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 shows Eclair visibly distraught and unsure of what to do on the battlefield. She notices Naofumi’s carriage approaching and seems to realize the same thing he does when looking at the monster’s feet. She points out that the thorns aren’t landing near the Tortoise itself, which means it’s the safest area for them.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 3: Stage Two

Back at the headquarters, Queen Melromarc and others are being updated on the situation as described above. A second soldier comes in and tells them that they’re charging the Tortoise, which frustrates other leaders but causes Queen Melromarc to reaffirm her faith in him to the others.

A third soldier then comes in with a message from the Shield hero himself, though the message is short and cryptic. All it says is that he’s moving the plan to stage two, which prompts the Queen to command Mideus’ mages to prepare their magic and begin the incantation.

Back on the battlefield, the soldiers tell each other not to clump up, to prevent being eliminated all at once. Suddenly, a thorn hit the group at focus, with all seemingly dying beside one young soldier. One soldier is near the Spirit Tortoise as sobering music plays in the background.

Meanwhile, Naofumi explains the plan to Raphtalia as they lead the charge of soldiers. He emphasizes that the spell can only be used once but can blast off the Tortoise’s foot if successful. This will be followed up by the Shield Hero’s group taking its head.

Naofumi asks Ost Hourai if she’s sure about this since she’ll also die with the Tortoise. However, her resolve doesn’t waver, as she reaffirms that this is why she asked him for help in the first place. Suddenly, a unique familiar with aspects of many creatures appears before them.

It’s called an amalgamated parasite familiar, which seems to be aspects of various familiars. As the familiar prepares to attack, Ost again uses her gravity magic to stop the parasitic enemy. Other soldiers then charge, telling the Shield Hero and his group to handle taking the Tortoise’s head.

Meanwhile, Ost is protecting the soldiers present while restraining the familiar, which puts a strain on here. The mages, meanwhile, are ready to launch their spell, with two magical arrays appearing in the skies above the tortoise. They then launch a massive lightning bolt down, which Naofumi calls Judgment.

It’s shown to slice through the Tortoise’s skin easily, with shots of Queen Melromarc praying interspersed. The Tortoise is clearly in pain, and Noafumi’s group prepares to take its head via the incision made by judgment. Raphtalia and Filo begin cutting the head off while Naofumi lodges an aura of his shield in the incision.

Suddenly, Ost is heard speaking, seemingly nearby Naofumi’s splintered group. She walks up, chanting an incantation that powers up Naofumi’s shield greatly. His shield’s aura grows massive, giving Raphtalia and Filo a weapon to decapitate the beast. Rishia gives the two women a stat boost in preparation for their cutting through the head.

Raphtalia and Filo launch their attack in a beautifully animated scene, which successfully takes the Tortoise’s head. As it falls to the ground behind them, a rain of blood comes down as the battlefield grows quiet. The Allied Forces then begin cheering, seemingly signifying that the battle is over.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 3: Final moments

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 then shows the entire battlefield celebrating and the leaders at headquarters who’ve heard the news. Raphtalia seems happy to have defeated the Spirit Tortoise but reminds everyone of Ost’s demise. Filo suddenly seems to tell Ost that Rishia is crying for some reason.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 then reveals her to be still alive, handing Rishia a handkerchief to wipe her tears with. Naofumi, understanding the gravity of the situation, realizes that this means the Spirit Tortoise isn’t yet defeated.

In Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3’s closing line, Ost confirms this to the group with a juxtaposing happy tone considering the circumstances.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 does a phenomenal job of introducing the first major fight of the series. The struggle as seen throughout Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 is beautifully done, and while the outcome of the fight isn’t successful, its direction and animation certainly were.

The direction of the season from here on out will be interesting given Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3’s final moments. The next episode is entitled “Ruins in the Fog,” which hopefully references the village on the Spirit Tortoise’s back as seen in season 2 episode 3.

Overall, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 does a fantastic job of giving fans a heavy dose of action while still moving the plot forward. While some viewers may be upset by the fake-out in Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3’s final moments, it opens the season up for more intrigue regarding the Spirit Tortoise and how it will eventually fall.

Be sure to keep up with all Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 news and general anime, manga, film, and live-action news for the spring 2022 season.

Edited by Srijan Sen