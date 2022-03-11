Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 premiere date slated for April 6

Earlier this morning, the official website for Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 announced that the anime will premiere April 6 in Japan. The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on Wednesday, April 6, at 10PM JST.
The much-anticipated season will also run on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and BS11. For international viewers, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll alongside the Japanese airing.
Follow along as this article breaks down the news, as well as what to expect from Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2.
Hit anime series Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 finally on the horizon, excitement amongst fans ensues
Release date and what to expect
As aforementioned, Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is slated to premiere on Wednesday, April 6, both in its Japanese airing and availability on Crunchyroll. Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 was originally meant to premiere in October 2021, but was unfortunately delayed.
The series’ second season has been confirmed for quite some time now, with Crunchyroll announcing in 2019 that the anime would have both a second and third season.
The wait has been incredibly long for die-hard fans of the series, and they seem incredibly excited that the second season premiere is near.
As for what to expect from the upcoming season, protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, as well as his companions Raphtalia and Filo, will be returning. Their adventures will most likely consist of exploring the Waves of Calamity, discovering everything they can from its origins to how to stop it.
The party will also be receiving two additional companions throughout the season, in the form of Rishia Ivyred and Kizuna Kazeyama. Rishia seems set to be voiced by Natsuko Hara, though information regarding Kizuna’s voice actor is unavailable at this time.
Season 2 returning and new staff
As for the staff and cast behind the season’s production, many familiar names are thankfully returning. Keigo Kanayagi, Masahiro Suwa, and Kevin Penkin are all set to return to their series' composition, character design adaptation and music composition roles, respectively.
New to the cast is Kana Hanazawa, joining as the voice of Ost Horai, and new to the staff is Masato Jinbo to direct, replacing season one director Takao Abo. The opening theme will be “Bring Back” by MADKID, and the closing theme will be “Yuzurenai” by Fujikawa.
In summation
All in all, the Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 seems set to be a fantastic adaptation. Fans of the first anime season are highly anticipating the new season’s premiere, which is less than a month away as of this writing.
For those unfamiliar with the series, this is the perfect time to give the first season a try, which can be streamed (currently) on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. The series’ first bow made a huge splash in the winter 2019 anime season, becoming one of that season’s most praised arrivals.
Follow along for more Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 and general anime news as 2022 progresses.