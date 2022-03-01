Why the Spring 2022 anime season should not be overlooked

With the hype surrounding Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 and Demon Slayer Season 2, all eyes have been glued to Winter 2022, and people seem to have forgotten about Spring 2022. However, the upcoming anime season has its own shows that deserve as much hype and anticipation as the high-ranking shows of Winter 2022.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 premieres in April

First up is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2. The Rising of the Shield Hero anime is based on a light novel series written by Aneko Yusagi. It follows protagonist Naofumi Iwatani as he is summoned to another world and forced to take up the mantel of the Shield Hero. On his journey as the Shield Hero, Naofumi gained several loyal companions, and throughout the show, he and his friends faced numerous trials and fought many uphill battles. The show has never failed to have fans on the edge of their seats.

According to the official The Rising of the Shield Hero Twitter account, Season 2 of the show is scheduled to premiere in April 2022, starting the Spring 2022 anime season off with a bang. Fans only have a few more months before they can once again immerse themselves in a fantasy world filled with amazing characters and alluring magical abilities.

Date A Live IV: An exciting addition to the Spring 2022 anime season

The second anime deserving of hype and anticipation is Date A Live IV, the fourth season of the Date A Live (DAL) anime series. The Date A Live anime is based on a light novel series written by Kōshi Tachibana. The show follows a boy named Shido Itsuka and his younger sister Kotori as they encounter and spend time with various supernatural beings known as spirits. These spirits bring with them not only incredible power but also incredible danger. Shido is tasked with reigning in these incredible powers, and creating unshakeable bonds with these spirits at the same time.

Date A Live IV was originally set to air sometime in October 2021, but was delayed and is now scheduled to release in April 2022, the beginning of the Spring 2022 anime season. Date A Live may be known to many as a guilty pleasure because of its harem aspect, but each time a new season is announced, fans never fail to get excited.

Conclusion

Even with all the attention focused on Winter 2022, neither of these shows will fail to foster excitement and praise once they air at the beginning of the Spring 2022 anime season. The next season of anime should be highly anticipated, and it is likely to command the attention of all anime fans.

