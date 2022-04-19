Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 is set to premiere tomorrow, continuing the exciting run the highly-anticipated sequel season has had so far. Based on the way the previous episode ended, it seems Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 will finally give fans a direct confrontation with the Spirit Tortoise.

The season has certainly subverted expectations thus far, with not many anime-only fans expecting the focus to be placed on the Spirit Tortoise instead of the Waves of Calamity. Nevertheless, the season has been incredible thus far, and Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 will likely continue that trend.

Follow along as this article details Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3’s release date and time, what to expect, and more.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 seems set to give fans direct conflict with Spirit Tortoise

Release date and time, where to watch

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 is set to release for international viewers the morning of Wednesday, April 20. The episode will be debuting in Japan on Wednesday evening.

Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 will be available to watch on both Funimation and Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode, while Funimation will have it on their streaming platform a few hours after the episodes initial airing in Japan.

The episode will be available to watch at each of these times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 6.00 am PDT

Central time: 8.00 am CDT

Eastern time: 9.00 am EDT

British time: 2.00 pm GMT

Indian time: 2.30 pm IST

European time: 3.00 pm CEST

Australian time: 6.00 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 9.00 pm PHT

Japanese time: 10.00 pm JST

What to expect (speculative)

🛡 Trite 🛡 @nosorrynoyes



I think that 50% of the episode will be focused on beheading the tortoise and 50% exploring the village on top of the tortoise.



#shieldhero Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 3 prediction. SPOILERSI think that 50% of the episode will be focused on beheading the tortoise and 50% exploring the village on top of the tortoise. Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 3 prediction. SPOILERSI think that 50% of the episode will be focused on beheading the tortoise and 50% exploring the village on top of the tortoise.#shieldhero https://t.co/Fo55jRIowW

Most likely the major plot development awaiting viewers in Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 is the direct confrontation of the Allied Forces with the Spirit Tortoise. Naofumi’s plan as detailed in previous episodes seemed to imply this would certainly happen, so there’s little reason to believe the battle will be with more familiars the whole time.

That being said, it is possible that the beginning of the fight sees the Allied Forces and Naofumi’s party confronting familiars. Eventually, however, it’s likely the Spirit Tortoise will appear and engage in direct combat.

Something noteworthy will be the actions of Ost Hourai in this episode and future releases. She is still a familiar of the Spirit Tortoise, and while her intentions do seem genuine, it could be a ruse she’s putting. After all, she essentially says herself that her purpose is to lie and acquire souls by any means necessary for the Spirit Tortoise to use as resources.

In summation

tetrix @tetrix_anime #shieldhero #盾の勇者の成り上がり Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Season 2 (The Rising of the Shield Hero) - Episode 3 Preview (Part 2/2) shieldhero-anime.jp Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Season 2 (The Rising of the Shield Hero) - Episode 3 Preview (Part 2/2) shieldhero-anime.jp #shieldhero #盾の勇者の成り上がり https://t.co/fzaiIRmgpZ

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 seems perfectly poised to inject the new season with some much-needed action. While the premiere episode did feature several battles with the Spirit Tortoise’s familiars, the second episode was mainly a conversational, talk-based episode.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 should change this, whether the conflict is with the Spirit Tortoise itself or with another round of its familiars. Regardless, fans can expect Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 3 to primarily be an action-packed episode.

Be sure to keep up with all Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 news, as well as anime and manga news, as 2022 progresses.

Edited by Khushi Singh