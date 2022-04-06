Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

The heavily anticipated arrival of Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 is less than a day away, and fans are incredibly excited. The follow-up season to the hit Winter 2019 anime has seen delays in its release schedule, but is finally ready to premiere.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 has proven to be one of the most highly anticipated anime sequels in recent history. The first season made a splash in the isekai genre for its unique storytelling and writing, as well as its portrayal of the protagonist as one of the weaker warriors in his clique.

Follow along as this article breaks down the upcoming season’s release date and time along with what viewers can expect and more.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 finally arrives on April 6, 2022

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned above, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 is finally set to debut on April 6, 2022 in Japan on the AT-X network. The premiere episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation as the season arrives in Japan.

The premiere episode will be available to watch at each of these times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 6.00 AM PDT

Central time: 8.00 AM CDT

Eastern time: 9.00 AM EDT

British time: 2.00 PM GMT

Indian time: 2.30 PM IST

European time: 3.00 PM CEST

Australian time: 6.30 PM ACDT

Philippines time: 9.00 PM PHT

Japanese time: 10.00 PM JST

What to expect

𝒖𝒕𝒂𝒉𝒊𝒎𝒆 @HlMESONG / so tomorrow is the first episode of season two of rising of the shield hero and i cannot tell you how long ive been waiting for this / so tomorrow is the first episode of season two of rising of the shield hero and i cannot tell you how long ive been waiting for this

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 will continue following the adventures of protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, as well as his companions Filo and Raphtalia. The season will most likely see them continue to search for information regarding the origins of the Waves of Calamity.

Ahriman アーリマン @OfficialAhriman



“The Rising of the Shield Hero”



Personally I am so excited for this season Who is excited for season two of“The Rising of the Shield Hero”Personally I am so excited for this season Who is excited for season two of “The Rising of the Shield Hero”Personally I am so excited for this season🔥🔥 https://t.co/HQiTaMgC6z

The Waves of Calamity were slowly introduced throughout season one, with its end seeing them make landfall on the world. The Waves occur when two worlds collide with one another, as this is where the conflict can end with one growing stronger and the other being destroyed.

Pikawho @EdwardM54478865 I can't believe were two days away from the premiere of The Rising of the Shield Hero's second season!!! So excited!!! I can't believe were two days away from the premiere of The Rising of the Shield Hero's second season!!! So excited!!! https://t.co/IffiO7mkMN

As the Shield Hero, Naofumi discovers throughout season one that it is his responsibility, as well as that of his fellow heroes, to repel the Waves. Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 will most likely be centered around the efforts of Naofumi’s party to discover information about these Waves, ranging from their origins to how they can be stopped.

In summation

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 has been one of the most highly anticipated TV anime continuations in the last few years. With more than three years between the first and second seasons, fans have waited long enough to celebrate the occasion.

With much of the first season’s cast and staff returning for production of the second, fans can expect a similar quality and charm. While the exact story content remains to be seen, it’s safe to assume that the season’s events will center around the waves of calamity.

Be sure to keep up with all Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 news, as well as general anime and manga news, as 2022 progresses.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul