Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2: Cloaked woman's identity revealed, national squabbles showcased, and more

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2 debuted earlier today, both on Japanese syndication and international streaming platforms. The episode builds on top of an excellent premiere episode, introducing key figures for the season’s conflict against the Spirit Tortoise.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2, entitled “Footprints of the Spirit Tortoise,” builds upon the cliffhanger of the previous episode. A mysterious woman approached Naofumi, asking if he was the Shield Hero. Once she was satisfied with his response, she asked him to kill her.

Follow along as this article breaks down Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2 in its entirety.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2 gives context to uniting forces against Spirit Tortoise

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2: A meeting of leaders

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2 begins shortly before the previous episode ends. Naofumi has just used his Wrath Shield, an incredibly powerful, yet draining and dangerous weapon. Raphtalia, Rishia, and Filo all approach him with concern. He brushes them off, saying he is fine. However, his bluff is evident.

The cloaked figure from earlier in the episode appears, asking if Naofumi is the Shield Hero. He confirms this, prompting the figure, a woman, to ask him to kill her. He’s bewildered by the request, when suddenly the Spirit Tortoise’s massive energy is felt. The woman disappears during this moment, with no one knowing where she went.

After this, a meeting is held at a nearby building, where an unknown voice discusses how the Kingdom’s capital was destroyed by the Tortoise, before heading towards the border town and shutting down. Apparently, the legend said it will remain in this state for two to three days before awakening.

A second voice reveals that the Kingdom’s royal family was killed in the creature’s attack. Queen Melromarc then states that the Tortoise mainly attacks densely populated areas. Its next target is revealed to be Lowhirot, as the camera pans and reveals what seem to be leaders of various nations.

Naofumi is also at the meeting, questioning how they can destroy something as big as the Tortoise. He emphasizes the lack of time and importance of preparing a plan. However, one leader argues it won’t take much prep time at all, since fighters from every kingdom are in the area.

He continues, saying they can charge the beast, while other leaders agree. One leader suggests that the Four Heroes’ help isn’t needed. Another leader tells them they are wrong, saying they threw tens of thousands of troops at it and lost, emphasizing the need for the Four Heroes.

Naofumi breaks the silence by saying he wants to minimize casualties, so no one should play the sacrificial hero. He states that their chief concern, even above the Tortoise, is the impending Waves of Calamity, while Queen Melromarc emphasizes the need for a plan.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2: The cloaked woman returns

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2 switches perspective to a nearby camp where Rishia and Filo meet up with Eclair Seyaette and Elrasla Grilaroc. The two say they came after hearing that Naofumi will fight the Spirit Tortoise himself, wanting to help him. Eclair seems regretful about not helping in the Waves’ previous arrival.

The four then banter briefly, when the group notices the cloaked woman from before entering a nearby building. Meanwhile, back in the strategy meeting, one of the leaders present brings up the Seven Star Heroes. This is, apparently, a powerful group of warriors from various nations who’re on their way, but might not make it in time.

Queen Melromarc explains that they’re seven heroes who use vassal weapons, but are different from the Four Cardinal Heroes. Some were summoned from another world, while others were chosen from this world. Naofumi asks about their strength, being told they’re likely weaker than he and the other Heroes are now.

The cloaked figure suddenly enters the room, introducing herself as Ost Hourai, the concubine and regent of the now-deceased King of the Spirit Tortoise Kingdom. She voluntarily admits that she is a familiar of the Spirit Tortoise, shocking the group.

With a happy look on her face, she explains that her role as a human-type familiar was to get close to the “center of power” for nations and gather human souls. It’s revealed that the Spirit Tortoise’s purpose is to block the Waves of Calamity “using souls as a resource.”

Hourai’s goal, as well as that of other human-type familiars, was to instigate centuries of war that would create souls. The backup plan involved monster familiars who would slowly kill humans and gradually gather the needed souls. Apparently, the absolute last resort would be the awakening of the Spirit Tortoise, which could gather the souls itself.

However, she reveals that someone broke the seal without warning this time, causing the Spirit Tortoise to cause destruction, not of its own volition. Even if the waves can be stopped, the Tortoise will leave nothing to be protected at this rate, thus asking Naofumi to destroy it instead.

He asks whether just anyone can break the seal, to which Hourai answers that only she should know the method. Another apparent duty of the human-type familiars was to tell the Four Heroes how to break the seal in the event of the human-type familiars’ imminent demise.

Naofumi asks for elaboration, revealing that the Four Heroes’ task (if the Waves can’t be stopped) is to revive the Tortoise and help it collect souls. This would then stop the Waves from appearing, thus allowing them to fulfill their role. He now realizes what Fitoria meant by “the world demands sacrifices from all life.”

Queen Melromarc laments this information, prompting Hourai to apologize. The latter confirms to Naofumi that this isn’t the Tortoise’s will, saying she believes that whoever broke the seal is controlling it. She also agrees to help in any way she can by providing advice and information.

Hourai confirms the densely populated theory from the legends, saying their current area is likely its next target. She reveals that cutting off the creature’s head is the key to stopping it. Suddenly, one of the leaders bursts out in anger, saying she’s making a mockery of this sacred war council, threatening to take off her head.

Hourai provides a genuine response, pointing out that until the Tortoise is defeated, she will simply keep coming back to life. The leader calms down, prompting the group to address who will take command of the allied forces. The same leader who had the outburst volunteers to provide most of the soldiers.

Other leaders interject here, all with their own reasons for why they should take command. The conversation further devolves while the camera hones in on Naofumi. He then exclaims that he does not care about this, saying they can have their debates when fighting other humans.

He emphasizes that it is important for the person with a good plan to take command, regardless of who it is. Naofumi withdraws from the argument, proclaiming that he will defeat the Tortoise, along with his party, as he walks out.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2: An unknown antagonist

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2 fades to black as Naofumi walks out. Upon returning, a destroyed village is seen with large, foot-like holes in the ground throughout the area. This is likely referencing Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2’s title, “Footprints of the Spirit Tortoise.”

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2 then shifts perspective to a presumably nearby cave, with a blue crystal and an unknown, white-haired individual. This individual is likely the one controlling the Spirit Tortoise, as Ost Hourai explained in previous scenes.

Back at base camp, Eclair, Elrasla, Rishia, Raphtalia, and Filo discuss how the war council ended. Eclair reprimands Naofumi for not reaching an agreement, saying their fighting alone isn’t good. Ost Hourai appears and apologizes to the group, which results in the group introducing themselves.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2 then changes to nightfall, where Naofumi is on a bridge by himself. Raphtalia approaches him, and the two discuss how pretty the area is.

She questions whether the town will be destroyed by something other than the Waves, which he bluntly confirms. She then asks him to remember that their village isn’t the only thing that matters.

Raphtalia says that the generals aren’t bad people and want to protect their homes. She asks him if he feels the same, before reconfirming that he would take command if there was a good plan.

She suggests that their group come up with one that is so good, the others can’t complain. Her words of encouragement end by reminding him that he’s the Shield Hero, which clearly strikes a chord with him.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2 then sees Naofumi leading the allied forces. He says there’s no point in staying in town if the Tortoise is drawn to dense populations, and that they can lure it out with numbers before pinning it down.

The leaders of each nation then discuss their various contributions to the plan, while the group stumbles upon an abandoned fortress. Naofumi asks if it can be brought down, which one of the leaders says his nation's mages can do, but only once. Another leader says they have bombs that can be used to bring down the mountain.

With the plan set, Naofumi asks his own group how they can possibly cut off its head. The group offers various suggestions, none of which seem particularly effective. He assigns Rishia and Hourai to do research on the Spirit Tortoise in the nearby town.

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2 then shows a montage of the various preparations being made for the battle, at the fort and otherwise.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2: Final scenes and in summation

Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2 then shows Naofumi’s group sitting by a campfire, where Eclair reveals Erhart gave her various gifts for the group. Of particular note is a sword for Raphtalia, a claw-like weapon for Filo, and a Filo suit for Rishia.

The group then discusses Rishia’s goals of getting stronger for the Bow Hero. Ost Hourai deduces she’s in love with the Bow Hero, which results in him giving her advice on how to seduce him.

The group begins teasing her as well when the Tortoise’s energy is suddenly felt, ending Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2. The next episode is entitled “Shaking Land.”

Overall, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2 is a denser episode than the season premiere. The introduction of Ost Hourai and the information she brings does a fantastic job of quickly setting up the season’s conflict. Unfortunately for those seeking action, Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2 is primarily a setup episode.

One nice theme seen in the later stages of Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2 especially was the self-doubt which Naofumi still holds. It falls in line with his first season character development, and shows that he’s still not the perfect hero some desire him to be. This is a great choice, as that self-doubt allows viewers to connect with him.

The development he experienced during the first season was prominently displayed during the war council scene in. While Naofumi’s self-doubt is still present, he’s grown confident enough in himself and his party to dismiss the petty squabbles and assistance of political leaders and nations.

While some fans may be disappointed in Rising of the Shield Hero season 2 episode 2’s lack of action, the third episode seems primed to give viewers plenty of fighting. The conflict with the Spirit Tortoise seems ready to begin, rushing the second season along at a rapid pace.

