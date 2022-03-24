What to expect from The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2

The Rising of the Shield Hero is a popular anime series that finished airing its first season back in 2019. Given how the series ended, fans were left wondering about the prospects of an upcoming season.

Now fans cannot contain their excitement since the upcoming season is right around the corner and will begin airing in the spring of 2022. Fans have begun talking about the series and are wondering what they can expect in the upcoming season of The Rising of the Shield Hero.

What can fans expect during the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero

Fans of the series are trying to pick apart the details that were shown in the recent trailer of the second season, and it has revealed some information regarding where the plot is headed towards. It’s safe to say that Naofumi and the rest will spend a good time of the second season exploring the rest of the realm.

Towards the end of the first season of The Rising of the Shield Hero, Naofumi decided to leave the country. Luckily, the Queen took her place, and the Church was overthrown, giving the country a chance to improve its state of living. This would allow the heroes to help other countries that haven’t received aid from them.

There is a lot that can be explored in the second season, given how other countries might be involved in this season. The second season could focus on different countries and their political structures, which would be an interesting angle for a series like this. That being said, it’s highly likely that the Waves will still be the major theme during the course of the second season.

Given that the series might be featuring new countries, there is a possibility of having new characters that are stronger and might push the limits of the protagonists. The main characters might have a chance to improve their powers in the series. Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo might get the opportunity to become stronger during the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero.

Another thing that the entire fanbase is anticipating is an amazing music score along with good visuals in the second season. Much like the first, the second season will also be filled with adventure in which the characters will certainly share some heartwarming moments that will contribute to character development.

