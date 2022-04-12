Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

After an exciting premier episode, fans are already clamoring for the release of Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2. The season’s debut was fantastic, with great animation and pacing, and it has set the stage for what is going to be an amazing season.

If you are eagerly waiting to see what happens, you will be happy to know that the Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2 releases in less than 24 hours. It might resolve the cliffhanger we were left on and give us so much more information to absorb.

Follow along as this article breaks down the release date and time for Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2 and what you can expect from it.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2 is set to air on Japan’s AT-X network on Wednesday, April 13. It will be available for international viewers on Crunchyroll and Funimation as the episode airs in Japan. The timing will correspond to the different time zones:

Pacific time: 6AM PDT

Central time: 8AM CDT

Eastern time: 9AM EDT

British time: 2PM GMT

Indian time: 2:30PM IST

European time: 3PM CEST

Australian time: 6:30PM ACDT

Philippines time: 9PM PHT

Japanese time: 10PM JST

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2: Episode 1 ending recap and what to expect

Note: Contains spoilers for Episode 1.

The premiere episode of the second season ended on a cliffhanger. Fans had just seen Naofumi use his Wrath Shield, which albeit powerful is incredibly draining and dangerous. Others around him coulld also be put in danger by the shield’s massive power output and area-of-effect maneuvers.

As Raphtalia, Filo, and Rishia Ivyred came down to see if their leader was okay, a woman in a black cloak appeared and spoke to them. She asked if he was the Shield Hero, which Naofumi cautiously confirmed. The woman then requested him to kill her in the episode's final moments.

Episode 2, entitled Footprints of the Spirit Tortoise, will hopefully pick up exactly where the premiere episode of the season left off. The episode's name, combined with this woman's strange request, seemingly implies her being connected to the Spirit Tortoise.

While it’s highly unlikely that the solution to the Spirit Tortoise is as simple as killing a human host or conduit for its power, she might be the one who summoned it. As a result, this request for death could be an attempt of penance on her part for summoning the Tortoise and bringing destruction to the world.

Regardless of the exact nature of her request, it’s likely this woman is somehow connected to the Spirit Tortoise, and will drive that plot forward. Also of concern is Naofumi’s current state, considering Raphtalia’s concerns and his weak demeanor after using the Wrath Shield.

Finally, the Spirit Tortoise’s familiars will most likely be reappearing to cause trouble in the upcoming episode. The premiere episode’s final conflict saw endless hordes of them rush Naofumi and his party, implying that the Tortoise can generate them endlessly. This is obviously speculation, but is still fairly likely to occur.

In summation

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2 will hopefully build upon arguably the most anticipated premiere of the spring 2022 anime season. Fans of the series have waited a long three years for this season to arrive. Hopefully, we will get information about the Spirit Tortoise being revealed in some way. The series has only 13 episodes so the pacing of events should be quick.

