5 iconic anime characters voiced by Erica Mendez, the Genshin Impact VA of Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka has become the new face of Genshin Impact since her release in version 2.0 and has also become one of the best DPS characters in the game. Her abilities and flexibility in different teams have made her an excellent unit for the Spiral Abyss.

Kamisato Ayaka, the oldest daughter of the Kamisato Clan, is a symbol of perfection for the Inazuman folk. Shirasagi Himegimi is voiced by Erica Mendez in the English voiceover version of Genshin Impact and has successfully captured her elegant and graceful nature.

Just as Kamisato Ayaka was brought to life in Genshin Impact by Erica Mendez, she has successfully done that for many other popular anime characters. This article will cover five iconic anime characters voiced by Erica Mendez.

Popular anime characters voiced by Genshin Impact’s Erica Mendez

5) Raphtalia (The Rising of Shield Hero)

Raphtalia is the main female protagonist in the anime series, The Rising of Shield Hero. In the anime series, Raphtalia was a slave bought by the male lead Naofumi to be trained for combat. She became the first real companion of the male lead.

Genshin Impact’s Erica Mendez has done a great job portraying her shy, innocent, and local nature in the anime series.

4) Megumin (Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!)

Megumin is one of the main characters in the Isekai Parody anime called Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World. Megumin is the origin of the whole meme of “EXPLOSION!” and has shown a lot of unique quirks throughout the anime series.

As part of Arch Demon of the Crimson Demon clan, Megumin has high intelligence and innate magic abilities. However, Megumin puts all her stats in one skill from the Explosion magic without properly distributing her stats. As a result, she depletes all her mana with one cast of Explosion skill.

The obsession and her quirks are very well brought to life by Genhsin Impact VA Erica Mendez.

3) Emma (Promised Neverland)

Emma is the main female lead of the anime series, Promised Neverland. The series is about Emma and her story of escaping from an orphanage with her friends as she learns about the dark truth about the orphanage.

In the anime, she is one of the most reliable orphans and one of the smartest children living in the Grace Field House.

Genshin Impact's VA Erica Mendez has mesmerized fans with her voice as she shows Emma's optimism and cheerful nature.

2) Ryuuko Matoi (Kill La Kill)

Ryuuko Matao is the main protagonist of Kill la Kill and is a seventeen-year-old high school girl. Ryuuko has a tragic backstory like every other anime cliche and is currently looking for her father's murderer.

This typical anime story takes a lot of serious twists after a few episodes with the right balance between the animation, plot, and humor. The main female lead has a stubborn yet straightforward personality and has little fear.

Her fearlessness has been shown multiple times throughout the anime series and has been dramatically portrayed by Erica Mendez's voice acting.

1) Gon Freecss (Hunter x Hunter 2011)

Gon Freecss is the male lead from one of the iconic anime series, Hunter x Hunter 2011. The story revolves around Gon on an adventure to find his father, Ging Freecss.

The anime was remade with better animation in 2011, and Erica Mendez was given the opportunity to be the English voice of Gon Freecss. She has shown her versatility as she voiced for a young male.

