Genshin Impact reveals Ayato teaser: Voice actors, birthday, and interesting facts

The developers of Genshin Impact keep releasing new information regarding the addition of version 2.6, continuing after The Liyue Diaries Volume 3. Today, the young head of the Yashiro Commission's Kamisato Clan, Kamisato Ayato, finally appeared.

Most people only know him as the Shogunate's most powerful man and the leader of a prestigious noble family. But there's not much they can say for sure about the details. Besides his material ascension, HoYoverse also officially revealed Ayato's voice actors, birthday date, and other miscellaneous facts in the announcement.

Kamisato Ayato's voice actors in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact officially announced Kamisato Ayato's voice actors for the EN and JP versions. For the Japanese voice-over, he was played by Akira Ishida. He was chosen as the most popular voice actor in 2004 and the Best Supporting Character award in 2007. However, HoYoverse players mostly recognized him as the voice of Otto Apocalypse, a notorious villain in Honkai Impact 3rd.

AlexNoah89 @AlexNoah89 Chris Hackney is voicing Ayato. AKA the voice of Yuito from Scarlet Nexus. And Erica Mendez is Ayaka AKA Kasane. If anyone has played Scarlet Nexus fully, you know Mihoyo casted Chris as Ayato for "reasons" aside from Yuito and Kasane being the Kamisato siblings. Chris Hackney is voicing Ayato. AKA the voice of Yuito from Scarlet Nexus. And Erica Mendez is Ayaka AKA Kasane. If anyone has played Scarlet Nexus fully, you know Mihoyo casted Chris as Ayato for "reasons" aside from Yuito and Kasane being the Kamisato siblings.

Meanwhile, Ayato's English voice actor is Chris Hackney, an experienced actor. He has voiced in many animations, including Francis Scott Fitzgerald in Bungou Stray Dogs, Illumi Zoldyck in Hunter x Hunter, and Stinger from One Punch Man.

Kamisato Ayato's birthday date in Genshin Impact

Surprisingly, Ayato's birthday was earlier than anyone could have imagined. His birth date is on March 26, two days from now. Although the head of Kamisato Clan is yet to be released, fans are still anticipating an official art for Ayato's birthday, just like how other characters received it when their birthday came.

Interesting facts about Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact

1) Ascension Materials

With the release of Ayato's ascension materials, players can now start farming for the said items if they want to upgrade Ayato instantly. Here are the materials required to ascend Kamisato Ayato in the game:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone Sakura Bloom Old/Kageuchi/Famed Handguard Dew of Repudiation

2) Talent Level-Up Materials

Aside from the ascension materials, talent level-up materials are also crucial for Ayato, or his damage will be minuscule compared to other built characters. The items he requires for talent are:

Old/Kageuchi/Famed Handguard Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Elegance Mudra of the Malefic General Crown of Insight

3) Hobbies

Kamisato Ayato admits in the announcement that he once had one or two hobbies when he was a child. However, since he is currently busy with official duties, he no longer has time to indulge in the said hobbies.

4) Favorite Food

When it comes to Ayato, almost all the fans in the Genshin Impact community know of his obsession with Milk Tea. The man admits that the Milk Tea Medley served in Hanamizaka restaurant is great. Other than that, he doesn't have any preference when it comes to his dishes on a daily basis. Ayato trusted his staff to decide on his daily meal plan and ate whatever they served him.

5) Favorite Pet

Ayato decides that he is more of a dog person rather than a cat person as he can easily find obedience in dogs.

Kamisato Ayato and his banner will be coming in less than a week, and players can start collecting all the materials required to upgrade him along with Primogems.

Edited by Shaheen Banu