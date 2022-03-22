Genshin Impact 2.6 Chasm enemies: Ruin Serpent, Floating Hydro Fungus, Black Serpent Knight, and more

The Liyue Diaries continues with its volume 3, which was released a few hours ago by Genshin Impact. In this volume, the developers revealed all-new undiscovered creatures and enemies.

The Chasm was said to have a complex ecological and geological system, and this can be seen from The Liyue Diaries volume 2, where Dark Mud can be seen everywhere in the Underground Mines. This substance gives debuffs to players while strengthening enemies. Now, players will know what type of enemies and creatures can be found in The Chasm.

Creatures and enemies of the Mines in Genshin Impact's The Chasm

1) Ruin Serpent

#原神 #Genshin Ruin Serpent - A Ruin machine that looks like a giant serpent has recently come alive for reasons unknown. It slithers quietly in the shadows of the mine to pave a way to the known world for unknown dangers buried in the depths of The Chasm. Ruin Serpent - A Ruin machine that looks like a giant serpent has recently come alive for reasons unknown. It slithers quietly in the shadows of the mine to pave a way to the known world for unknown dangers buried in the depths of The Chasm. #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/21gFddsWYz

The first enemy that can be found in The Chasm of Genshin Impact is an ancient autonomous machine called Ruin Serpent. It has the skill to create Oozing Concentrations in battle and will try to draw power from them under certain circumstances to unleash powerful attacks.

Players can use the Blooming Light from the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget to destroy the Oozing Concentrations, knock it out of the buff state, and cause the energy cores within the Ruin Serpent's body to cease functioning.

2) Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next one is a guard of some standing in the court. Travelers may be familiar with the design as it looks similar to the Shadowy Husk enemies in the Three Realms Gateway Offering event.

Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter may be an extension to the said enemy's type, especially since one of its skills has similar functionality. When the Knight's attacks hit a character defended by shields, they will obtain buffs at the cost of their HP.

3) Floating Hydro Fungus

Floating Hydro Fungus (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Slime and Specter lookalike is called Floating Hydro Fungus. Although the developers did not mention whether it is a creature or an enemy, players can expect it to be an enemy because of the description.

The Floating Hydro Fungus is said to be a spore organism of some intelligence and possesses extreme adaptability. The adaptability mentioned here might be a skill where it can immunize itself with some of the players' attacks.

4) Bluethunder Weasel

Bluethunder Weasel (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bluethunder Weasel is undoubtedly a new creature in The Chasm. As the diary said, players can capture this animal using the Omni-Ubiquity Net gadget. It is a new type of weasel that lives underground within the mining tunnels and cavernous depths of The Chasm.

5) Lucklight Fly

Lucklight Fly (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last creature is yet another capturable creature using the Omni-Ubiquity Net called Lucklight Fly. These creatures can only be found in The Chasm as they absorb energy and strange stones within to emit a dim light.

In addition, they got the name Lucklight because they give off light in the dark mines and thus are loved by the miners and considered a good omen.

6) Starshroom

Starshroom (Image via Genshin Impact)

Starshrooms are neither enemies nor creatures, but they are the new type of food in Liyue. The plant resembles a fungus with a cap that resembles a five-point star. When used by an active character, it can restore a certain amount of health, just like Apple and Sunsettia.

The Chasm has many new additions, from mechanics to enemies. With such a large region, players might have a lot to do in the game once the 2.6 update is up and about.

