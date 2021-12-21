All Genshin Impact achievemements related to Omni-Ubiquity Net, and how to get them

Genshin Impact has tons of hidden achievements, and each update adds a few more for players to discover. These achievements always reward fans with some extra Primogems, making hunting them down even more enticing. Finally, completing the last tough stage in an achievement definitely adds to the fun of Genshin, and players won't want to miss out on these new ones.

Three new achievements have been added to the game, all centering around the new Omni-Ubiquity Net. Players can find out how to get these achievements here, making grabbing the extra Primogems much easier.

Genshin Impact: How to get the hidden Omni-Ubiquity Net achievements

The three achievements tied to the Omni-Ubiquity Net in Genshin Impact are all pretty simple to get. The net allows players to capture small creatures to take care of in their Serenitea Pot. These animals can be found all over Genshin Impact's world, from the tiny Crystalflies to the largest critters.

Players who have been looking to spice up their teapot will definitely want to get their hands on some of these tricky animals. Capturing them is as easy as pointing the net at the creatures and firing, making grabbing these achievements a cinch.

How to get "Not Flyin' Away This Time!"

kei ♡'s gorou semi ia @_noyasenpai before u waste ur ubiquity net, u get an achievement by catching a crystalfly !! ♡ before u waste ur ubiquity net, u get an achievement by catching a crystalfly !! ♡ https://t.co/swR57t0a1J

Players will need to catch a Crystalfly with their net to get this achievement. This isn't too tough, as Crystalflies are usually slow until they are startled. To secure this achievement, players can put Sayu into their teams, making the Crystalflies totally passive thanks to her talent. This will last until they start getting caught, so Genshin Impact players should act fast to grab them all for this achievement.

How to get "Trying to Tame Me?"

PRIMO || INSANE LUCK WHO ??? @justsimpthings When do we get the Omni-Ubiquity Net? I just saw this Achievement. And I have finished the Event days ago. When do we get the Omni-Ubiquity Net? I just saw this Achievement. And I have finished the Event days ago. https://t.co/IZBSAIvBUY

Getting this achievement is probably the first thing most Genshin Impact players will do once they receive the Omni-Ubiquity Net. This achievement is unlocked once fans capture a single wild animal, making it by far the easiest achievement to get. Finding a wild animal is easy, as the animals of Teyvat are spread throughout the world. Any animal will do, so players should get hunting if they want to grab these Primogems.

How to get "The Net Closes In"

Pi @piandpaimon #sereniteapot From today onwards, you can catch animals with the omni-ubiquity net and place them on your teapot! Most are load-heavy, but crabs/loaches/birds seem feasible to place on a design. #GenshinImapct From today onwards, you can catch animals with the omni-ubiquity net and place them on your teapot! Most are load-heavy, but crabs/loaches/birds seem feasible to place on a design. #GenshinImapct #sereniteapot https://t.co/LgcgFAiccB

This achievement may be the hardest, as it requires players to catch a Finch. These tiny birds can be found pretty commonly in the world, but they startle easily and may fly away. They move in predictable patterns while they are on the floor. However, so players should take advantage of the net's long-range. Catching these birds is the key to getting this hidden Genshin Impact achievement.

Natural Born Hunter

kai 🐚 genshin pilot! 📌 @sayurolls FANTASTIC BEINGS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM: TEYVAT EDITION



I posted this thread way back on my old account but I deactivated, so here it is again! Now that we got our Omni-ubiquity nets, here's where you can find these little critters for your cozy little teapot home! FANTASTIC BEINGS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM: TEYVAT EDITIONI posted this thread way back on my old account but I deactivated, so here it is again! Now that we got our Omni-ubiquity nets, here's where you can find these little critters for your cozy little teapot home! https://t.co/eTj7hK1KM5

For now, players can't get the Natural Born Hunter achievement as they are limited to only five Ubiquity Nets per week. This achievement simply calls for even more animals to be captured. Completing it is a task for the persistent animal catchers. Genshin Impact players who really want the Primogems will need to come back to Wakamurasaki each week to pick up their Ubiquity Nets and continue the hunt.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact's newest achievements are a reward for taking part in this fun new mini-game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar