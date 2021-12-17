5 reasons to get Gorou in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star character Gorou can be a great addition to a team as he is the game's strongest Geo support. Fans who have been planning on building a Geo team won't want to miss out on his amazing abilities. He pairs especially well with a main DPS like Arataki Itto or Noelle, as he can provide tons of extra Defense.

Gorou also brings some extra utility to the table, making him a great addition to a character roster. Players can find out 5 reasons why Gorou is worth wishing for here.

Genshin Impact: 5 reasons Gorou is worth wishing for

Gorou is a great support in Genshin Impact who can fit into almost any Geo team composition. He performs amazingly to boost the damage of a Geo team and increase their potency through his unique buffs. Players who are planning to summon Arataki Itto will likely acquire a few Gorous while they are wishing, and they definitely shouldn't overlook him.

5) He can provide a ton of extra defense

daily gorou @daiIygorou 2. skill



he deals geo dmg and creates a field

where the more geo characters in your team (including gorou), the more benefits you can obtain:



1 CHARACTER: defense bonus

2 CHARACTERS: increased resistance to interruption

Gorou's skills allow him to provide his teammates with extra Defense, which can be incredibly useful. This can allow them to tank extra damage, or utilize their skills that scale off Defense. This is especially useful for characters like Noelle and Arataki Itto who use their defense for damage.

4) He can heal his teammates at C4

At constellation level 4, Gorou can replace a healer in a Geo-centric team, as he will provide healing with his Elemental Burst. This is huge, as it can allow a full team of Geo characters without losing out on any damage or buffs. Players will definitely want to use Gorou if they have C4.

3) He can locate Inazuman specialties

Childe🐳 @Childe_txt // Everyone is exclaiming how cute the paws - Itto says Gorou is a very reliable partner. Gorou is also the one who can sniff out Inazuma specialties for you 😱

Gorou said he's everyone's friend because dogs are people's friends. // Everyone is exclaiming how cute the paws - Itto says Gorou is a very reliable partner. Gorou is also the one who can sniff out Inazuma specialties for you 😱Gorou said he's everyone's friend because dogs are people's friends. https://t.co/9V69Iuby64

Gorou's passive talent in Genshin Impact is incredibly useful, as it allows players to easily locate Inazuman specialties. This is especially helpful when looking to ascend him, as Sango Pearls can be somewhat difficult to find. He can also help with finding things like Onikabuto for Itto or Dendrobiums for Sara.

2) He synergizes well with Arataki Itto

Gorou is set up to be the perfect support for Arataki Itto as he provides him with extra Defense and Geo damage. These buffs are amazing on Itto since they boost his damage during his Elemental Burst even further. Genshin Impact players who plan on utilizing Itto will definitely want to make room for Gorou on their teams.

1) He is the best Geo buffer

Gorou's buffs are insane and make him irreplaceable on any Geo team. If players are planning on ever utilizing the Geo element in their team compositions, they won't want to miss out on Gorou. He likely won't be replaced by any other character for a long time.

Genshin Impact players won't want to miss out on Gorou while he's available on the featured banner.

Edited by R. Elahi