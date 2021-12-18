Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact: Everything leaked and revealed so far

Genshin Impact has a ton of upcoming characters, many of whom players haven't even seen yet. These characters are only teased in dialogue or in-game messages, making them even more mysterious. Previously Arataki Itto was one of these secret characters, only discoverable through signs scattered throughout Inazuma.

A new character named Kuki Shinobu looks to follow a similar release nature, starting out as only voicelines and hidden references. Players looking forward to another Inazuman character can find more information about Kuki Shinobu here, with leaks, secrets, and more.

Genshin Impact: Everything about Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu is the Arataki gang's deputy, and a new Inazuman character in Genshin Impact. While she hasn't officially been revealed yet, it is likely that she will be arriving in a future update, given that she features in two characters' voicelines.

Arataki Itto's voiceline about Shinobu references her fierce nature, while also highlighting her loyalty to Itto. They are close friends, with some even calling her his sidekick.

Sayu refers to Shinobu as Itto's little sidekick, who stirs up just as much of a racket as he does. For her to stand at his side, Shinobu must be quite the powerhouse.

Players may be able to look forward to another powerful DPS character when Kuki Shinobu arrives, though it's hard to say for sure. Based on these voicelines, she is definitely a character that isn't very subtle.

Kate is festive @dailykatekslna 🏆 BEST UNRELEASED / CURRENTLY NON PLAYABLE CHARACTER 🏆



25TH PLACE



KUKI SHINOBU



20 VOTES ( 0% ) 🏆 BEST UNRELEASED / CURRENTLY NON PLAYABLE CHARACTER 🏆25TH PLACEKUKI SHINOBU20 VOTES ( 0% ) https://t.co/1pvnl1MDH0

Even though she apparently is quite a fighter, she also handles the important business side of the Arataki Gang's operations. For example, she takes responsibility for any of Itto's blunders, while also keeping some business cards on hand. Shinobu likely has to bail Itto out of a lot of messes, and it will be fun to see their dynamic in-game.

Leaked info

Daily Ayato @AyatoDailyyyyy // Genshin leaks



EVERYONE WAKE UP WE HAVE NEW CRUMBS!!! YAE AND AYATO MAY BE APPEARING TOGETHER ALONG WITH SHINOBU IN THE SAME UPDATE // Genshin leaksEVERYONE WAKE UP WE HAVE NEW CRUMBS!!! YAE AND AYATO MAY BE APPEARING TOGETHER ALONG WITH SHINOBU IN THE SAME UPDATE https://t.co/kmCvjAqZ9G

According to some possible leaks for Genshin Impact's 2.5 update, Kuki Shinobu may be arriving alongside Yae Miko. According to these leaks, Shinobu is an Electro 4-star, who may have some support capabilities. However, as the 2.5 beta is still quite a long way away, players should be aware that a lot can change.

Nothing about Shinobu's gameplay is concrete yet, and fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for her in future leaks.

Genshin Impact's roster continues to grow, and Kuki Shinobu will bring a unique new option to the game's massive cast.

Edited by R. Elahi