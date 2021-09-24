Naomi Osaka shares her excitement for a new isekai through a meme

Naomi Osaka might be one of the fiercest competitors the sport of tennis has ever seen, but off the court, she is just a regular Japanese comic-loving youngster waiting eagerly for a new isekai.

After her US Open title defense came to an end at the hands of 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, the four-time Grand Slam champion has been busy with her off-court activities.

The Japanese, who recently co-chaired the Met Gala and launched her new skincare line, Kinlo, shared a meme on Twitter on Thursday which many of her fellow anime-loving fans could relate to.

"Every time I see a new isekai," Osaka captioned the post.

every time I see a new isekai.

The meme depicts how a new isekai can turn a dull and boring life into an exciting one.

For the unintiated, an isekai is a fantasy genre of Japanese manga, anime, novels or video games. The characters are transported into a magical world, which has struck a chord with the young generation, making isekai a highly popular genre.

The 23-year-old tennis star later shared the post on her Instagram stories as well, captioning it:

"Did I lieeeeeeee???"

A screenshot of Naomi Osaka's Instagram story

Naomi Osaka's love for Japanese comics is well-known

Naomi Osaka wanted to celebrate her 2021 Australian Open win by watching anime

Naomi Osaka's love for Japanese comics is no secret. The 23-year-old has frequently posted animated characters on social media and spoken several times about her fondness for anime.

Last year, Osaka even inspired a new manga character for Nakayoshi magazine, which her elder sister, Mari, helped to create.

The character resembled Naomi Osaka, with a tennis racquet in hand and pink hair in tow.

"Growing up reading manga/watching anime was something that bonded me and my sister immensely so this is really exciting for both of us," Osaka tweeted.

More recently, anime was a part of Osaka's celebrations following her Australian Open win this year. The Japanese famously told the media that she wanted a low-key celebration which would involve having pizza, catching up on sleep and watching anime.

“I’m probably going to watch some anime… maybe (eat) pizza… and go to sleep," Osaka had said.

Meanwhile, there's a cloud of uncertainty surrounding Naomi Osaka's return to competition. The World No. 8, who has been open about her struggles with her mental health, recently pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, extending her break from the sport.

Edited by Arvind Sriram