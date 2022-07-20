10 animes where the main character is reincarnated

Imagine how crazy it would be to get another shot at life in a fantasy anime. The idea of reincarnating with a clean slate in a world filled to the brim with magic and unlimited opportunities attracts a lot of us. Sadly, this cannot be a reality for us right now, but what we can do instead is watch some isekai anime!

Thanks to Sword Art: Online's immense popularity, isekai animes have been stealing the spotlight since early 2010s. Many of them showcase characters like Kazuma from Konosuba and Satoru Mikami from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime dying and being reincarnated from their dull and boring world into a land where they can reach new heights.

However, if one does enjoy the idea of being reincarnated, this list features 10 anime characters who were reincarnated.

Kazuma Satou and 9 other main characters in anime who left their life behind and got reincarnated!

1) Shin Wolford from the anime, Wise Man's Grandchild

Shin Wolford from Wise Man's Grandchild (Image via Silver Link)

Shin was a young, average salaryman who reincarnated as an infant into an unknown medieval world and soon realized that he did not remember how he died in his previous life. He was taken in by Merlin Wolford, the patriot hero, and raised on his teachings, giving him extraordinary powers in his new life.

With Merlin's guidance, he quickly grasped the concepts of magic control and chant-less magic while Melinda, Merlin's ex-wife, enlightened him on enchantment magic. The duo made Shin a smart and overpowered sorcerer in their very own anime universe.

2) Rudeus Greyrat from the anime, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Rudeus Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

In his previous life, Rudeus lived as a middle-aged man who was bullied throughout his life. He lost his life in a tragic accident while trying to save three high-schoolers from a speeding truck. However, once he was reincarnated in an anime world filled with magic, he took this golden opportunity to get redemption over the sufferings of his last life.

While he still possessed the memories and intelligence from his previous life, Rudeus had no problems with fitting into the new magical world. He took up the art of swordplay from his father, Paul, and sharpened the art of sorcery with the help of a fellow mage, Roxy Migurdia.

He continued on his journey to find love and cherish a better and more positive lifestyle thanks to his second shot at life.

3) Lugh Tuatha Dé from the anime, The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

AJ @KarmaAk1moto I just realized.... Doesn't Lugh Tuatha De looks like Killua Zoldyck as a child...



Plus they are very similar:

1. They are both part of wealthy families.

2. They are both assassins. I just realized.... Doesn't Lugh Tuatha De looks like Killua Zoldyck as a child...Plus they are very similar:1. They are both part of wealthy families.2. They are both assassins. https://t.co/K2UB0Jrhg3

In this story, the world's finest assassin was betrayed by his own organization and he died in a pre-planned plane crash. It did take a lot to kill a man of his caliber. However, in his afterlife, he was approached by a goddess to assassinate the hero of the world that threatens the same in the near future.

He was tasked with this to prevent the destruction of that magical world and was reborn as the only son of a distinguished family of assassins in the Alvan kingdom. He was quick to learn new methods of assassination from his father, was also quick to gain prowess in sorcery and was charismatic enough to gain new allies along the way.

4) Anos Voldigoad from the anime, The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Anos Voldigoad from The Misfit of Demon King Academy (Image via Silver Link Studio)

The Demon King of Tyranny, better known as Anos Voldigoad, sacrificed his own life to separate the world into four and put an end to the seemingly endless conflict in his world. He held out hope to reincarnate in a peaceful future, but when he did, he was labeled as a misfit.

While living his new life, he enrolled in the Demon King Academy, to be recognized as their ruler. Things changed quickly, however, as, two millennia is a lot of time for people to fabricate their own stories about the Demon King.

Despite being known as the the Demon King of Tyranny, Anos did follow his own moral compass and generally had a caring outlook towards others. He takes complete responsibility for making his peers realize that they are dealing with their true King.

5) Yona from the anime, Yona of the Dawn

Yona from Yona of the Dawn (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yona's story stems from the great King Hiryuu, the first ruler of Kouka. Hiryuu was the dragon god who took the form of a human to serve as their king. Two thousand years later, Hiryuu gets reincarnated as Yona, but on her sixteenth birthday she had to flee castle Hiryuu when her cousin committed a heinous act of treason against her father.

Yona had to travel throughout the massive country in search of the Four Dragon Gods who founded her very country. Her character development throughout the whole story showcases her growth from a naive and dumb girl to a courageous and prideful warrior.

6) Shiroe from the anime, Log Horizon

Shiroe in Log Horizon. (Image via deviantart.com/cassandra52182)

Shiroe was portrayed as a shy and introverted college student who, along with thirty thousand gamers, was trapped inside a massively multiplayer-oriented role-playing game called the Elder Tale. He strategized his way through the elements of the game in order to survive in the fantasy world.

He was joined by his friend, Naotsugu, who was a complete beginner to the game, and an assassin named Akatsuki, who regarded Shiroe as her Master. They helped Shiroe in his quest to bring peace and stability to the city of Akihabara, the virtual hub of the game.

7) Kazuma Satou from the anime, KonoSuba

Anəˈmägrəfē @animografe "This isn't how I imagined life in a parallel world would be."



7.5 pts.

Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! - 2016 "This isn't how I imagined life in a parallel world would be."7.5 pts.Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! - 2016 https://t.co/5NSjzLU3Sp

Kazuma was a down-bad gamer who barely touched grass in his time in the real world. He did have a sense of morality though as he tried to save a high-schooler from an accident. In his efforts to do so, however, it was revealed that he died from the effects of the shock.

Anyway, he was reincarnated in a world of fantasy with Aqua, the useless goddess, just to take revenge on her for making fun of how he died. Kazuma soon realized that being an adventurer is not the sweet and glory-laden life that he assumed it to be as he had to work dangerous and tiring jobs to make a decent living.

He formed a team consisting of a masochist knight, a spell-obsessed sorcerer and a useless goddess in his quest to fight the Devil King.

8) Touya Mochizuki from In Another World with My Smartphone

Touya Mochizuki from In Another World with My Smartphone (Image via Production Reed)

God really took his time out to apologize to Touya when he accidentally killed him. Not only did he allow him to take his smartphone along for a new journey in a magical land, but also granted him superior cognitive and physical strength. His proficiency with magic was extraordinary and soon, he rose to be the sovereign king of Brunhild.

Touya was really a forgiving and compassionate person as he easily forgave god for his mistake of taking Touya's life. In the anime, he surely does get reimbursed for it.

9) Kumoko from So I'm a Spider, So What?

Kumoko from So I'm a Spider, So what? (Image via Millepensee studios)

Kumoko was reincarnated into a new world as a Small Lesser Tarateck, a weak spider in the most dangerous dungeon after an explosion at her school killed everybody.

She went through a lot of hardships due to her dire condition, both mentally and physically. She had to adjust to the new dungeon life and move forward. She did her best to hunt prey in the very dungeon she called home and evolved into better versions of herself to survive. This anime really showcased her hard work and determination to be better.

10) Ryoma from the anime By the Grace of the Gods

MyAnimeList @myanimelist listani.me/34MGyhZ TV anime Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko (By the Grace of the Gods) receives second season; first season premiered in Fall 2020 #神達に拾われた男 TV anime Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko (By the Grace of the Gods) receives second season; first season premiered in Fall 2020 #神達に拾われた男 listani.me/34MGyhZ https://t.co/ef0TRBWjNK

Due to the unfortunate and depressing life Ryoma led in his previous life as an average middle-aged Japanese salesman, three gods joined forces to reincarnate him as a child who keeps various all kinds of slimes as pets.

The only reason for doing so was to let Ryoma cherish the wonderful gift of life in the fantasy world, which he could not enjoy in his previous life. Ryoma helped some wounded soldiers who grew fond of him and convinced him to embark on a journey that would lead to new experiences in his life.

Final Thoughts

The "isekai" and reincarnation anime genre is going downhill as the overall tones and themes of the shows are monotonous at this point. However, it is quite interesting to witness characters being reincarnated in anime soar through the popularity charts. Everyone wishes to get a new shot at living life even if they do not spend it in some fantasy land.

