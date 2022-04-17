'In Another World With My Smartphone' season 2 announcement, official art, and more

The show 'In Another World With My Smartphone' is an anime adaptation of the adventure, fantasy, light novel series. Patora Fuyuhara, the author of the 'In Another World With My Smartphone' light novel, first began writing the story in May 2015.

Since the first episode of the anime aired in the Summer of 2017, it has received a mix of both positive and negative reviews. Season 1 is only 12 episodes long and has a rating of 6.16 on MyAnimeList. Most people who watched the show scored it as a 6, translating to a rating of Fine.

After a long wait, 'In Another World With My Smartphone' is finally getting another season. Season 2, like season 1, will be animated by Production Reed, which is most well-known for its Nijiro Days anime series.

'In Another World With My Smartphone' Season 2 was announced along with an official art piece

The official art depicts both of the show's main characters, Touya Mochizuki and Yumina Urnea Belfast. Kohaku, a supporting character, is in the bottom right smiling, displaying his excitement for season 2.

Although this is official art, it is not a key visual. The cover art for the isekai anime will most likely be released as season 2 gets closer to airing.

Twitter's reaction

The announcement of 'In Another World With My Smartphone' Season 2 came very recently. Fans were equally split down the middle after hearing the news of a season 2, especially on Twitter.

Some fans were unhappy with the news and dreaded the first episode on Twitter. They are shocked that one of their least favorite anime series is getting a second season.

Dumbass @neonbriefs @myanimelist Anitubers jumping with joy rn knowing they can start making jokes about this series all over again @myanimelist Anitubers jumping with joy rn knowing they can start making jokes about this series all over again

jpound @jpound69420 @myanimelist Of all things, this gets a season 2? @myanimelist Of all things, this gets a season 2?

However, some fans are bubbling with excitement for the new season. Many of them seem to view this series as a guilty pleasure rather than a typical anime series.

Thunder @Thundergobrrr

This news does put a smile on my face @myanimelist Ngl this anime was like my guilty pleasure show that I watch whenever I want a slice of life isekai without too much drama.This news does put a smile on my face @myanimelist Ngl this anime was like my guilty pleasure show that I watch whenever I want a slice of life isekai without too much drama. This news does put a smile on my face 😂

CyJek @vCyJek @myanimelist Finally I can disappoint my friends again by reminding them I actually enjoyed this anime. poggies! @myanimelist Finally I can disappoint my friends again by reminding them I actually enjoyed this anime. poggies!

Treyvon🦚 @Treyvon____ @myanimelist This shit is my guilty pleasure show even tho it’s trashy @myanimelist This shit is my guilty pleasure show even tho it’s trashy😩

Summary of Season 1

'In Another World With My Smartphone' season 1 revolves around Touya Mochizuki. MyAnimeList Rewrite provides a summary of the first season below:

"In a thoughtless blunder, God accidentally strikes down Touya Mochizuki with a stray bolt of lightning! As an apology, God offers him one wish and the chance to live again in a magical fantasy world. Touya happily accepts the offer and, for his one wish, asks only to keep his smartphone with him as he begins his journey into this mysterious world. Starting over in this new world, Touya finds it is filled with magic—which he has an affinity for—and cute girls vying for his attention. These girls—the twins Linze and Elze Silhoueska, Yumina Urnea Belfast, Leen, and Yae Kokonoe—provide Touya with no end of romantic frustrations, but also companionship as he discovers the secrets of this new world."

Why did it take so long for season 2 to be announced?

Even though season 1 of 'In Another World With My Smartphone' did not receive the most positive response, the light novel did a lot better with a score well into the 7s. As a result, the show was not paused because of the fan reception but rather the amount of source material. The light novel was not yet when another season could be adapted for the anime.

Final thoughts

There is no official release date yet, but fans should expect it to air sometime around late 2023 or early 2024. 'In Another World With My Smartphone' season 2 will split the anime community into two halves as it continues Touya Mochizuki's fun and adventurous journey.

Stay tuned as more updates for season 2 are released.

