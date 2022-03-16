Classroom of the Elite announces release date for Season 2

Classroom of the Elite is one of the most popular light novel anime series right now, and fans are eagerly waiting for its second season to arrive.

Fortunately, they won't have to wait long as a recent announcement on the series' official website has confirmed that the second season will be released this summer.

Everything about Classroom of the Elite's release date and where it can be streamed

On March 6, an announcement on the official website of Classroom of the Elite revealed that the series' second season would be released in July 2022. The exact date for the premiere is yet to be disclosed. However, fans believe it will arrive on the first or second Wednesday of the month.

The announcement did not reveal where fans would be able to watch the upcoming season. However, since the previous season is available on Funimation and Crunchyroll, it is fair to assume that the second season will also be streamed on these platforms.

The post also revealed that the third season of the series is slated for release in 2023.

The announcement reads:

"The production of the second and third seasons of the TV anime 'Welcome to the Classroom of the Elite' has been decided. The second term will be broadcast from July 2022, and the third term will be broadcast in 2023, and all the first graders will be animated. And we released the animation project visual and PV."

Classroom of the Elite is getting its second season after a four-year interval

The first season of the anime series aired on July 12, 2017. It had 12 episodes and ended on September 27, 2017.

The season was entirely based on the three volumes of the light novel series written by Shogo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose. Currently, with 18 volumes, the light novel series has a plethora of source material for anime.

Although the anime itself isn't a hit in Japan, it has enjoyed enormous success worldwide and has a massive fanbase.

As a result of its global success, the series' production company, Studio Lerche, decided to release Season 2 after a lengthy break.

