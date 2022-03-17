'Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun' Season 3 release date, new key visual, and more

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun is an anime series based on Osamu Nishi's manga of the same name. Episode one aired in October 2019 and the show has been well-received by the anime community. Season 1 has a rating of 7.74 on MyAnimeList. After the first season concluded, fans were left wanting more.

When season 2 was released in April 2021, it quickly became one of the highest-rated shows of the Spring 2021 anime season and has a MyAnimeList rating of 8.09. After the successes of seasons 1 and 2, and the abundance of source material, it became clear that another sequel was inevitable.

Diving into 'Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3' details

Season 3 announcement

On September 11, 2021, season 3 of Iruma-kun was officially announced. MyAnimeList came out with a tweet detailing the season 3 announcement and two official key visuals. Fans no longer had to wait in suspense and anticipation for the confirmation of another sequel; however, a release date was still to come.

'Iruma-kun' Season 3 trailer

The trailer provides fans with a sneak peek on what season 3 will be about. Suzuki and his friends will continue their lives at the Demon Academy as they rise through the ranks in the Demon World society.

New key visual and release date

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun" Season 3 has revealed a new key visual.



Third Season airs October 2022. "Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun" Season 3 has revealed a new key visual. Third Season airs October 2022. https://t.co/vEgWbNR95o

The new key visual provided by Bandai Namco Pictures features Suzuki holding a bow and standing next to a new character, Bachiko Barbatos. From its looks, season 3 may consist of a sports festival. But considering the enemies he has faced and the fact that it is the Demon World, anything could take place during season 3.

Recap of Seasons 1 and 2

Cover art for Iruma-kun season 2 (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

In season 1, fans were introduced to Iruma Suzuki. He has some of the worst luck imaginable. He has to work to earn money for his negligent parents. One day he finds out his parents have sold him to a demon named Sullivan, so now, he must go to the Demon World.

Suzuki believes his luck just got worse, but all Sullivan wants is a grandchild to love and spoil rotten. While he attends school in the Demon World, he must keep his true identity as a human a secret to live a somewhat normal life in a world full of demons. Soon, he became the most popular kid at school and quickly made close friends.

Season 2 expands further on the lives of Iruma and his friends as they rank up in the world. However, a club he formed is put on hold temporarily and he must join the ranks of the student council. It is good that his friend, Amelie Azazel, is the student council president.

However, her personality goes through major changes as a result of magic. Now, he must retain the exalted reputation of the student council and keep his identity as a human a secret.

Season 3 is scheduled to air in October 2022, well into the Spring 2022 anime season.

