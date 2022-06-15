Sword Art Online Progressive's 2nd film reveals key visual, release date

The first key visual for the second Sword Art Online Progressive film, which is set to release later this year, was revealed earlier today by the franchise staff. Additionally, the key visual also revealed the release date for the upcoming project. The second Sword Art Online Progressive film is set to release officially on September 10 in Japanese theaters.

The Sword Art Online Progressive films focus on retelling the original Sword Art Online story but from different characters' perspectives. The light novels and first film adaptation of the Sword Art Online Progressive storyline were incredibly well-received by fans of the series, and they garnered critical acclaim.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest news about the upcoming second Sword Art Online Progressive film.

Sword Art Online Progressive’s 2nd film is likely to present Asuna’s perspective and adapt more of the Aincrad arc

As mentioned above, the second film in the Progressive series of the Sword Art Online franchise announced its release on September 10 earlier today. Alongside the news of the release date came the film's first key visual featuring Asuna, Kirito, and other characters from the previous film.

The movie’s full title is Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of a Dark Knight, with fans and other sources primarily referring to it as Sword Art Online Progressive’s second film. The sequel will likely present Asuna as the central protagonist, and the story will unfold from her point of view for viewers, akin to the first film.

The plot of the new film is set to adapt the Scherzo volume of the Progressive light novels, using it as source material and (presumably) continuing the adaptation of the previously-unanimated Aincrad arc. A short teaser trailer for the film was released earlier in March 2022, and it featured scenes adapted from the specified source material.

Fans were in for a treat today because they also learnt about the upcoming “TV Anime Sword Art Online 10th Anniversary Countdown!,” alongisde the key visual and release date. The special is set to air on Tokyo MX and other local Japanese channels on July 2 at 12 AM JST. There will also be an “SAO Selection” rerun of the series beginning July 9, with the special announcing the details of the said rerun.

The special will update fans about the upcoming Progressive sequel film and the 10th anniversary project. The celebration for the series does not stop there because the “The Art of Sword Art Online” exhibit is set to run from July 2 to July 25 at Ueno Royal Museum in Tokyo. The franchise will also hold a special 10th anniversary event on November 6 in Tokyo.

