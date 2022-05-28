Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!- Spin-off TV anime adaptation announced

KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! has been perceived as one of the greatest Isekai series since its premiere on January 13, 2016. The series is loved for its hilarious parodies and surreal humor dealing with tropes that are present in other anime. With two seasons and a movie, the series has garnered a lot of praise from around the world.

On July 18, 2021, the official Twitter account of the anime announced that a new project was under production, which was later revealed to be Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! On May 28, 2022, the spin-off was announced to be greenlit.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spin-off will be focusing on Megumin

On May 28, 2022, a special livestream event titled, "Konosuba Channel New Information Reveal Quest Special," announced that Konosuba: An Explosion in This Wonderful World! is under production. The spin-off will focus on Megumin, one of the central characters in the main series. He is an arch wizard, descended from Crimson Demons.

MyAnimeList @myanimelist listani.me/konosuba-bakuen #Breaking News: Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Bakuen wo! (Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!) spin-off light novel gets TV anime; Yuujirou Abe (Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai episode director) directs series at animation studio Drive #このすば #Breaking News: Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Bakuen wo! (Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!) spin-off light novel gets TV anime; Yuujirou Abe (Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai episode director) directs series at animation studio Drive #このすば listani.me/konosuba-bakuen https://t.co/Y7wbGNGBOq

The spin-off will be entirely adapted from the Light novel by Natsume Akatsuki and Masahito Watari's Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, as per reports. Yen Press, which publishes the Light Novels, has described the plot of the spin-off as follows:

"One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well...every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.) And while the big sister's away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin's little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God's tomb…"

Cast and crew of Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spin-off

Anime-Planet @AnimePlanet [NEWS] KonoSuba is getting a third season a new spin-off anime based on KonoSuba: An Explosion On This Wonderful World light novel that focuses on Megumin! [NEWS] KonoSuba is getting a third season a new spin-off anime based on KonoSuba: An Explosion On This Wonderful World light novel that focuses on Megumin! https://t.co/4qhwAbkxVe

Rei Takahashi will be reprising her role as Megumin and Aki Toyosaki will be voicing Yunyun once again. Additional characters in the spin-off have not been revealed yet. However, the series' main cast including Jun Fukushima, Sora Amamiya, and Ai Kayano attended the livestream, which indicates that they might appear in the spin-off.

Crunchyroll.de✨ @Crunchyroll_de



Alle Details >> NEWS: Spin-off-Novel KONOSUBA: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! wird als Anime adaptiertAlle Details >> got.cr/3NIiDoA NEWS: Spin-off-Novel KONOSUBA: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! wird als Anime adaptiert💥Alle Details >> got.cr/3NIiDoA https://t.co/u4f2QKZyYs

Studio Drive is in charge of animation. Yujiro Abe, the Episode Director of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, will be directing the spin-off, while Kanyasaki Takayomi and Koichi Kikuta will be returning as the Chief Supervisor and the Character Designer, respectively. Makoto Uezu, who has worked on Assassination Classroom and Akame Ga Kill!, will be the series composer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee