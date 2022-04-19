Assassination Classroom: Why was Korosensei not saved?

Assassination Classroom is one of the best action-comedy anime and manga of recent times. It focuses on class 3-E of Kunugigaoka Junior High School, where a strange creature appears to become a teacher. The octopus-like creature was a threat to the Earth as he declared that he would destroy the Earth after a year if they didn't manage to kill him within the given time.

The government had set a 10 billion yen bounty on the teacher of Class 3-E. It was almost impossible for anyone to kill this thing. Hence, the name Korosensei was given to him by the students.

Korosensei became popular among the students, as he was genuinely making efforts as a teacher. He was one of the most lovable characters in the series. The former assassin was a funny and loving character, which made everyone wonder why he would want to destroy the earth. Until one day, he told everyone about his past. The students decided to save their beloved sensei, however, it wasn't possible.

Could Korosensei have been saved in Assassination Classroom?

The students did make an effort

The students hijacked a space station to get data for their teacher's cure (Image via Assassination Classroom)

When Korosensei narrated his story, everyone felt bad for him and decided to save him from dying. However, this was much riskier than they had thought. If they failed, it would mean the end of the world. The students began with their preparations to save their favorite teacher.

As shown in the anime, they even hijacked an international space station to gather information about the strange experiment. They also succeeded in gathering all the data they required. However, the students weren't qualified enough or didn't have the required experience to find a cure for their favorite teacher.

Could the government have helped?

zickkum_39 @ValeriaYeet - 3-E class: we saved Koro-sensei and now he only has 1% chances of explode, so you will let him live... right?

- The government: - 3-E class: we saved Koro-sensei and now he only has 1% chances of explode, so you will let him live... right?- The government: https://t.co/R1VF0XGhwI

Many fans said that the government's help could have been taken in making the required cure. The government had both experienced scientists and the money required for that. Even with the cure, there was a 1% chance that he might explode. No government in the world would have taken such a risk even if the chances of an explosion were as low as 0.001%.

The government stood right in its place, as it was about Earth's survival. They made the most rational decision. Though the anime doesn't give much explanation about the same, the manga provided clarity on the topic.

Did fans want him to die?

Korosensei used a lot of anime references. (Image via Assassination Classroom)

Something that fans wished the most was seeing more of Korosensei. He gave the fans more than one reason to love him. Fans wanted to see more of The Reaper, about his life before and during the experiments that were conducted on him.

ProdG @ProdG315 @Voidxscs An anime on the upbringing of the Reaper (Human Koro Sensei) or Karasuma’s Missions as a government agent would be dope @Voidxscs An anime on the upbringing of the Reaper (Human Koro Sensei) or Karasuma’s Missions as a government agent would be dope https://t.co/9giSZr3BFe

He helped the students in class 3-E find their real selves and helped them in their academics. His teachings in the class were practical, and fans could relate to them as well. His character was unique, which made him popular among the fans.

Did Korosensei die in the most appropriate way possible?

Korosensei's last moments. (Image via Assassination Classroom)

Yes, not many fans would doubt this. Korosensei found the best end possible. He achieved his goal as an educator, which he had mentioned during his conversation with the principal of Kunugigaoka Junior High, Gakuho Asano.

He was able to fulfill the dream of Aguri Yukimura, the previous teacher of Class 3-E. The 3-E Class teacher helped the students do their best and follow a successful life.

Korosensei's death was one of the most emotional deaths in anime. (Image via Assassination Classroom)

The anime reached a point where his death was inevitable. The government was all set to kill him with their Spear of Heaven, a weapon that would promptly destroy only tentacled creatures and nothing else. However, it was best for the plot that the character was killed by the students and that's what he had wanted as well.

As promised, the Japanese government handed out the 30 million yen bounty to Class 3-E. But following Korosensei's teachings, each student begrudgingly set aside enough for themselves to pay for their living and education expenses, donated some to the Wakaba Park nursery, and purchased the old campus.

