10 most popular Anime characters with fire powers

Almost every action anime comes with a wide range of abilities that are often related to elemental powers. Be it Lightning, Water, Ice, or even Dark energy, each power has the upper hand against one or more of them. Likewise, characters with fire elements as their weapon tend to be one of the strongest forces in an anime.

Although there are oceans of anime characters who are regarded as powerful fire users, here is a list of 10 characters who are more proficient with their firepower than the rest.

Anime characters who are stronger with their fire powers

10) Bols (Akame ga Kill!)

Despite having an appearance that could make someone intensely terrified, on the contrary, Bols is a very kind and compassionate kind of person and often speaks politely. Bols wields a Flamethrower called Purgatory’s Invitation: Rubicante, which is one of the 48 Imperial Weapons whose fire can’t be extinguished even if the victim drowns themselves in water.

Being a member of the Incineration Squad of the Empire, he hated himself for the severe executions he caused by burning his victims.

9) Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro is the protagonist of Demon Slayer, who had the greatest transition from being an ordinary charcoal seller to one of the strongest demon slayers. After his entire family gets annihilated, leaving his sister, who is turned into a demon by the antagonist of the series, Muzan Kibutsuji, Tanjiro embarks on a journey to kill all the demons and to turn his sister back to being human again.

He is the only living Sun Breathing user in the entire Demon Slayer Corps, whose Breathing Technique is considered to be more lethal than other techniques combined.

8) Shinra Kusakabe (Fire Force)

Shinra is the primary protagonist of Fire Force. He has the ability to utilize flames from his feet and can also fly around using them in the form of jet propulsion. He was given liquid nitrogen boots because of his inability to control his ignition ability.

Shinra also possesses an ability called Hysterical Strength, which gives him the green light to use in the maxed-out version of his Ignition Ability.

7) Zancrow (Fairy Tail)

Zancrow is basically the Flame God Slayer in the Fairy Tail. He is quite sadistic when it comes to berating someone who is weaker than him, be it an ally or an enemy. He was raised by Hades to learn the form of Ancient Spell. Zancrow is a God Slayer and is known for his black flames. His signature move is Fire God’s Bellow, in which he breathes an enormous fireball at his target.

6) Mereoleona Vermillion (Black Clover)

Mereoleona is the first daughter of House Vermillon and is a temporary captain of the Crimson Lion of the Magic Knights. She gets belligerent often and cares less if her opponent is a noble or a commoner.

Mereoleona is a powerful Fire Magic-user, and besides that, she also possesses tremendous physical strength and raw speed. Compared to other female characters in Black Clover, Mereoleona is the strongest.

5) Endeavor (My Hero Academia)

After the retirement of All Might, the person who was capable enough to take the position of Number 1 Hero was Endeavor. His Quirk is Hellflame, and with it, he can create and control intense fire at his disposal, and if the situation demands, he can also go Plus Ultra.

However, only his powerful Quirk didn’t earn him a place at the top as he also possesses immense strength, reflexes, and durability.

4) Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)

After eating the Devil Fruit, Mera Mera No Mi, Ace got the power to control and manipulate fire at will and was also able to transform himself into fire. He also got himself the name “Fire Fist Ace,” with his signature of transforming his fist into fire, and it kept increasing in size as he sent it forward. His burning fist had the power to wipe out an entire city.

3) Escanor (Seven Deadly Sins)

Escanor is Lion’s Sin of Pride and the strongest member of the Seven Deadly Sins. His magic ability is Sunshine. He is the weakest at midnight, but as dawn begins, his powers grow steadily.

He becomes invincible at noon, and for a minute, his powers resemble that of the real Sun, where he has the ability to finish off the strongest demons in one fell swoop.

2) Madara Uchiha (Naruto)

Madara was the leader of his clan in his lifetime and one of the most powerful Uchiha who made the ground beneath his enemies tremble by just his name. He was proficient in all five Nature Releases, including his natural affinity for Fire Release.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he fought an entire Shinobi alliance all alone. When Madara unleashed his Fire Style: Majestic Destroyer Flame, it took numerous shinobis to use their Water Style: Wall of Water just to defend themselves.

1) Genryusai Yamamoto (Bleach)

Yamamoto is the strongest Soul Reaper in the Soul Society, who founded the 13 Court Guard Squads and became the Captain Commander of it. Yamamoto’s spiritual powers are immeasurable, and despite his old age, he is quite capable of going head-on against two captain-level Soul Reapers in Bleach.

His Zanpakuto is considered the most powerful one in the Soul Society. One swing of its Shikai’s ability reduces all creations to ashes. Furthermore, if his Zanpakuto in its Bankai cuts anyone, it will burn their existence.

