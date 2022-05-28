Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 8 - Kei wants her brother to dress good, Kaguya finds herself in a pickle

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Ultra Romantic is finally reaching its conclusion, and fans are a little too excited to find out how it’s going to be like. Both Miyuki and Kaguya have started disregarding their principles and now they want to confess their feelings for each other.

In episode 6, Miyuki promised himself that he will finally confess his feelings to Kaguya, and this made the Annual Cultural Festival even more exhilarating. Episode 8 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’s narratives are titled "Kei Shirogane Wants to Show Off," "About Kaguya Shinomiya, Part 2," and "Kaguya Wants to Confess."

This article will briefly break down all three segments of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 8.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 8 Highlights

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 8 "Kei Shirogane Wants to Show Off"

exa @exaenae even though this is yet another continuation of the "Shirogane sucks at everything" bit I do have to give it praise because this is the first time I actually hear Kei go apeshit, and I'm fuckin losing it even though this is yet another continuation of the "Shirogane sucks at everything" bit I do have to give it praise because this is the first time I actually hear Kei go apeshit, and I'm fuckin losing it https://t.co/apnm5OFY1x

The episode began at the Shirogane household where Kei was concerned about her brother’s dressing sense. Kei wants Miyuki to look cool and charming, but the latter hasn't backed off from sporting his usual Shuchin Academy black uniform adorned with the Aiguillette. However, Miyuki didn’t want to disappoint her sister, so he dressed up as an 8th grader

Kei was deeply petrified by Miyuki’s choice of clothing, where the latter’s entire T-shirt and jeans were covered with English phrases that made him look like an eyesore. Miyuki’s father was looking more like a teenage boy than Miyuki himself. Kei didn’t want to be embarrassed by her brother so she took him shopping at her own expense.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 8 "About Kaguya Shinomiya, Part 2"

⚜️ Dauphin-Roi AlexandreDodo Ier⚜️ @AlexandreDodo4 L'épisode 8 de Kaguya-sama mdrrr



Shirogane qui fredonne "Daddy daddy do" quand sa soeur lui remet la banane



WAw Kaguya enfin il était temps de te l'avouer L'épisode 8 de Kaguya-sama mdrrrShirogane qui fredonne "Daddy daddy do" quand sa soeur lui remet la banane WAw Kaguya enfin il était temps de te l'avouer https://t.co/Cc64H31fV6

Koyasu and Kaguya started inspecting the samples of the goods that are going to be sold at the Cultural Festival. Apart from everything else, Kaguya was intrigued by the heart-shaped key chain. Koyasu was excited to explain the story behind it, that it is connected with the Hoshin Legend which happened right where the Shuchin Academy was built.

Baleygr (CEO of 86--EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086 #かぐや様 #kaguyasama

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic Episode 8

Screenplay: Yukie Sugawara

Storyboard / Episode Direction: Nobukage Kimura

Chief Animation Director: Kibi Dango 14

Animation Directors: Yuichiro Mizutani, Takayuki Kifuji, Yoichi Ishii, Miharu Nagano Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic Episode 8Screenplay: Yukie SugawaraStoryboard / Episode Direction: Nobukage KimuraChief Animation Director: Kibi Dango 14Animation Directors: Yuichiro Mizutani, Takayuki Kifuji, Yoichi Ishii, Miharu Nagano #かぐや様 #kaguyasamaKaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic Episode 8Screenplay: Yukie SugawaraStoryboard / Episode Direction: Nobukage KimuraChief Animation Director: Kibi Dango 14Animation Directors: Yuichiro Mizutani, Takayuki Kifuji, Yoichi Ishii, Miharu Nagano https://t.co/5mKQx8f9MS

Koyasu told Kaguya that the key chain works like a charm, as her brother finally found the love of their life and they’re happily married. Kaguya got excited upon hearing this and wanted to try her own luck by gifting it to Miyuki. She came up with multiple scenarios in her head about how to gift the key chain to Miyuki covertly, as she doesn’t want to put her pride at stake.

Like always, Kaguya wanted the help of Hayasaka by getting her insights on the idea of gifting Miyuki a polka dot handkerchief with just one heart. Hayasaka was used to Kaguya’s tantrums, but this time it was real as for the first time Kaguya admitted that she likes Miyuki in front of Hayasaka.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 8 "Kaguya Wants to Confess"

Krys | KAGUYA SEASON 3!!!! @AuthenticCN The start of the biggest arc in the series, Chapter 122 : Kaguya Wants to Confess. As upset as I am that they skipped 121, this was a good one to end on for today. I really like that Ishigami is getting the spotlight before this, sets him up nicely. The start of the biggest arc in the series, Chapter 122 : Kaguya Wants to Confess. As upset as I am that they skipped 121, this was a good one to end on for today. I really like that Ishigami is getting the spotlight before this, sets him up nicely. https://t.co/lTvFPLBeWS

Kaguya started losing patience and wanted to confess her feelings to Miyuki, but the fear of getting rejected put her right back to where she started in the first place. She came across the Cultural Festival Committee room, where she started eavesdropping on Ishigami’s conversation with the squad leader.

José Pablo @banjosekazooie A beautiful escapade to the psyche of Kaguya Shinomiya. No doubt my favorite episode of this season till now. A beautiful escapade to the psyche of Kaguya Shinomiya. No doubt my favorite episode of this season till now. https://t.co/E9fDAMjKcw

Ishigami got jealous by looking at the friendship between Koyasu and the squad leader. However, his jealousy faded when he and Miko heard from Osaragi that she and the squad leader were dating. Osaragi gave all the credit to the cultural festival magic, which overwhelmed everyone, including Kaguya.

Krys | KAGUYA SEASON 3!!!! @AuthenticCN Chapter 120 : Regarding Kaguya Shinomiya, Part 2. What a phenomenal adaptation. The mix of black and white manga-style with absolute above and beyond work with the section in the middle gave me more then I could ask for with this wonderful chapter. Incredible. Chapter 120 : Regarding Kaguya Shinomiya, Part 2. What a phenomenal adaptation. The mix of black and white manga-style with absolute above and beyond work with the section in the middle gave me more then I could ask for with this wonderful chapter. Incredible. https://t.co/ZAaOpnAcat

Intrigued by the cultural festival magic, Ishigami didn’t want to lose this chance to confess his feelings to Koyasu and even got encouraged by Kaguya for being brave. In the final moments of the episode, it was shown that both Miyuki and Kaguya are finally going to confess their feelings to each other in the Cultural Festival and Dual Confession arc.

