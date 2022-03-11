Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 gets release date, official trailer and more

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is returning with a third season in April 2022, with fans looking forward to more shenanigans as Kaguya and Miyuki keep plotting and using every opportunity to get the other to confess their feelings.

A nine-minute long teaser video was released in November 2022 announcing the third season of the anime. The hilarious meta content in the show’s trademark style was the perfect way to announce and hype up the upcoming season. Now with the new trailer and release date out, the show is officially just around the corner.

Everything we know about Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3

Official trailer and release date

The official trailer for the third season of the series, titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic, was released on March 10, 2022. The thirty-second long trailer manages to provide a glimpse of the full extent of everything the anime has to offer, ranging from emotional moments to ridiculous shenanigans of the Student Council involving arm-wrestling and, somehow, a camel.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic will begin airing on April 8, 2022 at 12.00AM JST on a weekly basis. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet, season 3 of the romantic comedy anime will likely air on Funimation as well.

Key visual and voice actors

The official Twitter page for Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic has been releasing character visuals throughout February, one for each of the members of the Student Council.

The voice actors for the characters are all set to return this upcoming season, with Shirogane Miyuki voiced by Furukawa Makoto and Shinomiya Kaguya to be voiced by Koga Aoi.

Hayasaka Ai will be played by Hanamori Yumiri and Kohara Konomi will appear as Fujiwara Chika.

Ishigami Yu and Iino Miko will once more be voiced by Suzuki Ryota and Tomita Miyu respectively.

The omnipresent narrator will be voiced by Aoyama Yutaka.

What to expect

The trailer shows the reprising main cast beginning with Shinomiya Kaguya herself, followed by Hayasaka Ai, Shirogane Miyuki, Fujiwara Chika, Ishigami Yu and Iino Miko.

The trailer also shows Ishigami looking at Iino sitting at the Council room table, but surrounded by a forest. This suggests that there might have been more to Ishigami’s backhanded protectiveness towards Iino during the elections in Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 2.

The implication that romance might bloom between the two first years lingers. Last but not least, the official trailer features Miyuki and Chika’s younger siblings, both of whom appeared in season 1 and 2 of the anime, and will likely appear in this third season as well.

