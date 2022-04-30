Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 - Ishigami’s love interest revealed, Chika and Kaguya’s sleepover got real interesting

Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 3 episode 4 has three segments. The first one is "Kaguya Shinomiya's Impossible Demand: A Cowry a Swallow Gave Birth To, Part 1." The second and third ones are: "Yu Ishigami Wants to Prove Himself Worthy," and "Chika Fujiwara Wants to Stay Over."

This article will briefly break down all three segments of Kaguya-sama: Love is War season 3 episode 4.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War is a rom-com anime series that has gained immense popularity due to its distinctive take on romance. The first and second seasons received lots of love from their fans around the world, which is why there was a huge expectation regarding its third installment.

However, as promised with “Ultra Romantic,” the third season has been going great with so many secrets getting revealed one after the other.

Highlights from Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 4

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 4: "Kaguya Shinomiya's Impossible Demand: A Cowry a Swallow Gave Birth To, Part 1"

Ishigami always tends to keep himself secluded and rarely shows enthusiasm and disconcert towards anything. However, in this episode, it was shown that he really can’t stand couples.

He pointed fingers at Kashiwagi and her boyfriend and shouted "Laser Death Beam," a non-existent weapon of his imagination that breaks couples apart.

When Kaguya confronted Ishigami about his frustration, the latter simply said that students should focus on their studies. However, when Tsubame entered the room, Ishigami’s face was all red. After Tsubame left, Kaguya started interrogating Ishigami to reveal his true feelings, which he confessed immediately after Kaguya said that Tsubame could end up with someone else.

J.Tea 🍵 @J_Tea282 He's called Yuu Ishigami because he's just like Yuu He's called Yuu Ishigami because he's just like Yuu https://t.co/JQziPRzrL0

Kaguya persuaded Ishigami to confess his feelings towards Tsubame to which he came up with gifting flowers everyday and showing Tsubame his album with a secret letter hidden inside. Kaguya wasn’t sure about his ideas and instead gave him the toughest job: place in the Top 50 of the Second Semester Final Exams.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 4: "Yuu Ishigami Wants to Prove Himself Worthy"

After Kaguya’s motivational speech Ishigami stopped slacking off and started preparing for the second semester exams with utmost determination. It was shown that in the First Semester instead of studying for the exams, Ishigami was busy killing his time by engaging himself in video games and manga. This time, however, he had reason to fight his way to the top.

It was not just the romantic feelings towards Tsubane that were driving him to get placed in the top 50, Kaguya’s aura was the major aspect that put him in the right direction. However, even after giving his best, he placed at #152.

This broke Ishigami to the core but he was determined like never before as he took an oath in front of Kaguya that he would work even harder and climb his way to the Top 50.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 4: "Chika Fujiwara Wants to Stay Over"

James @MrJames079 I feel like Hayasaka would really like DnD I feel like Hayasaka would really like DnD https://t.co/Ed5ygoFBSK

Chika proposed a dinner party for Kaguya, for which the latter got immensely excited and counter-proposed a sleepover plan. As Chika’s father was out on a business trip, it was impossible for her to do so, so she suggested that Kaguya’s mansion would be better. After reaching the Shinoimiya residence, Chika met Mr. Haysaca, who was indeed Ai Hayasaka, dressed up as a man.

The fact that Haysaca works as a servant under the Shinomiya household was hidden from Chika, due to the former and latter being close friends in school. However, Chika suspected that Mr. Haysaca had feelings towards Kaguya, to which the latter said he preferred boys, which made the former flustered.

Kaguya’s bedtime is usually 11:00 pm, but because of Chika, she had to stay awake past midnight. Kaguya couldn’t really think of anything straight past midnight as she complied with everything that Chika wanted to do, like face timing Miyuki.

When Chika left the room, Kaguya confronted Miyuki to reveal his love interest. When Miyuki hesitated, Kaguya was about to tell him who she liked, and right at the moment when she was about to say the name, she fell asleep.

