Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 - Nagisa seeks Kaguya’s help, Kaguya still can’t get over Miyuki’s group date

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War has become one of the most beloved anime series. Moreover, due to its immense popularity, there was a huge expectation regarding its third season. As seen from the first two episodes, fans are confident that this season will get much more intense, with it already being “Ultra Romantic.”

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 segments are titled "Nagisa Kashiwagi Wants to Kill," "Maki Shijo Wants to Take Action," and "Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Be Believed." The episode kicks off with Nagisa Kashiwagi seeking the help of the student council’s Kaguya Shinomiya and Milo Lino, concerning her relationship going downhill.

This article will briefly break down all three segments of Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 3.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 Highlights

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2: "Nagisa Kashiwagi Wants to Kill"

As one of the most important jobs of student council members is to help other students overcome their problems, no matter how dire they would be, Nagisa requested Kaguya to help her with her boyfriend's issue. Nagisa thinks that her boyfriend is cheating on her and that too with none other than her best friend, Maki Shijo, with whom she has been friends since kindergarten.

Although her allegations were not admissible to Miko, Kaguya showed a special interest in it by agreeing with her on mutual grounds. Nagisa’s pieces of evidence that shows her boyfriend spending his time in karaoke alongside Maki caught Kaguya off guard by giving her a short recap of Miyuki.

Kaguya started disagreeing with Maki, as she was still thinking about Miyuki’s karaoke night. However, with more evidence being in Nagisa’s favor, Kaguya slowly started agreeing with her whilst giving off sadistic vibes. Later, Maki gets along with her boyfriend as he confesses his love by giving her a heart-shaped necklace that Miyuki and Yuu appreciated, but the girls found it lame.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2: "Maki Shijo Wants to Take Action"

Subsequently, the second segment of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War switches to showing the heartbroken Maki Shijo, who was lying on the ground when Miyuki accidentally stepped on her. They bring Maki to the student council room to find out what’s wrong with her, where she indirectly confesses that she has fallen head over heels for Nagisa’s boyfriend.

Maki also belongs to the Shinomiya clan and is closely related to Kaguya, which is why the former’s personality has a similar resemblance to the latter. Using her cuteness as a weapon, Maki subdued both Yuu and Miyuki to help her with her quest. When Kaguya met Maki in the room, from their conversation, it became crystal clear that they don’t get along very well.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2: "Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Be Believed"

Kaguya is still not over Miyuki going on a group date, with the event going back and forth in her head on a continuum. She had no idea about what goes on inside a karaoke club, and desperately needed Chika's insight. After getting to know about the Ten-Yen Coin game, Kaguya convinced Chika to ask everyone in the student council to play.

Chika not only persuaded everyone to play the game, but also went the extra mile by bringing a lie detector kit along with. Everyone had their chance with the game, but the most anticipated one was between the president and vice president of the student councilt.

Miyuki somehow managed to dodge Kaguya’s trap by agreeing that he loves her, but it didn’t end well with the latter. Miyuki realized that there is someone who is using the mint date on the coin to know who answered yes and no. With his final move, he exposed that not only Kaguya, but Yuu and Chika were also cheating. Miyuki wanted Kaguya to believe in him and that nothing went wrong as she would presume, to which the latter replied, "Do I or don’t I?" It was noticeable that Miyuki’s confession made Kaguya realize that he won’t hurt her in any way.

