Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 1 — Ishigami saves Lino from embarrassment, Kaguya earns title of Muscle Queen

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Ultra Romantic is back with more romantic psychological warfare that will exceed the limit of everything up till now. Like previous episodes, Season 3 Episode 1 is also divided into three parts: Miko Ino Wants to Be Soothed/Kaguya Doesn't Realize/Chika Fujiwara Wants to Fight.

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3's first episode kicked right off by featuring student council members Lino Miko and Ishigami. Subsequently, the bubbly individual Chika Fujiwara and the protagonists Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane also came along.

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 1 highlights

The 68th Student Council

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 1 started with a short, bizarre introduction. It showcased all the show's key characters with a message, "Give UR(Your) Heart."

After the opening theme, Giri Giri by Masayuki Suzuki, the episode dived right into the first segment without waiting.

Miko Ino wants to be soothed

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 1 began with an unbothered spat between Lino and Ishiyama. With no interest in having a conversation with Ishiyama, Lino puts on her headphones and focuses on her books.

Although Ishiyama says that he couldn't care any less, an ambient sound of nature comprised of whistles of wind and bird chirpings catches him off guard.

After noticing that Lino has not properly plugged in her earphone jack, Ishiyama struggles to let her know but prefers not to as he, too, was engulfed by the soothing sounds. When the music abruptly switches to jackhammer drills and camel's bellow, Ishiyama gets a little scared by Lino's choice of focus when reading music.

But that doesn't stop right there as Lino's playlist again switches to a weird motivational speech that terrifies Ishiyama to the core. When Chika enters the room, Ishiyama tries to distract her by making strange noises to defend Lino.

After Kaguya and Miyuki's arrival, Ishiyama resorts to giving an indirect signal to Lino about her unplugged earphones. He uses his headphones and detaches the jack to draw everyone's attention to him.

However, Lino fails to comprehend the signal, and her secretive playlist gets unveiled.

Kaguya doesn't realize

After Kaguya got a new phone, it was pretty hard for her to switch from a flip phone to a smartphone. Moreover, understanding the concept of the LINE messaging app has also become a harder task for Kaguya, but Ai Hiyasaka is by her side, and she's got her back. But she struggles to understand the concept of "read" in messaging.

After Miyuki finds out that Kaguya is unaware of "Read" and realizes she's watching her mobile screen on a continuum, he calls her with a feeling that he became victorious in this war. However, Kaguya exceptionally dodged the bullet with the help of Ai Hiyasaka.

Chika Fujiwara wants to fight

After Chika tells Ishiyama that he's weak, he responds by proclaiming that he's more muscular than her. Maintaining a jovial disposition, Chika approached Lino and proposed her arm wrestling competition.

Chika exhibited her monstrous strength and defeated Lino. Kaguya also participated in the match and defeated Ishiyama miserably.

When Chika matched up against Miyuki, Kaguya, with her keen observation, found out the real reason for the former's winning. Chika panics and loses the match to Miyuki.

Yuzukahachimir @yzkahchimir

#kaguyasama #Kaguya_anime #かぐや様 #anime_kaguya I still laughing at the fact Kaguya didn't know that when she received a mensage in LINE in the instant you read it,this one marks as ''read''and Hayasaka has to lie to her all the time XD I still laughing at the fact Kaguya didn't know that when she received a mensage in LINE in the instant you read it,this one marks as ''read''and Hayasaka has to lie to her all the time XD#kaguyasama #Kaguya_anime #かぐや様 #anime_kaguya https://t.co/BO82JQWdD3

In the end, the most awaited arm-wrestling match between Kaguya and Miyuki takes place. Although both gave all their strength to win the game, they seemed to enjoy holding each other's hands behind their competitive facade.

However, Kaguya wins the match in a blink because her hands are getting sweaty. After her victory, Kaguya garnered the title" Muscle Queen," which terrified her a lot.

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 1: In summation

With a perfect start, Kaguya Sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic is all set to unveil more mind games and slapstick humor. Season 3 will gradually bring Kaguya and Mitsuki closer to each other and focus on other key characters like Ishiyama, Lino, and Ai and their relationships.

