Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3: Release date, streaming platforms, what to expect, and more

Kaguya Sama: Love is War is returning with a bang with its Season 3 “Ultra Romantic,” which will be released in April 2022. The Rom-Com series made its debut in January 2019 and rapidly managed to build a huge fanbase within a couple of months.

The psychological struggle between Kaguya and Miyuki to subdue each other for confessing their feelings always ends up being hilarious. So, in Season 3, “Ultra Romantic,” as the title proclaims, everything is going to transcend the limits.

Everything to know about Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 - Ultra Romantic is set to premiere on April 8, 2022, in Japan, on Tokyo MX. The anime will be broadcasted at 12.30 pm ET around the world. With its release, concurrently, Season 3 will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Although there is no confirmation of its release on Netflix, fans can expect an impromptu arrival anytime soon. The first episode is titled "Miko Ino Wants to Be Soothed"/"Kaguya Doesn't Realize"/"Chika Fujiwara Wants to Bathe."

AnimeHype @_AnimeHype New Key Visual for "Kaguya Sama: Love is War" Season 3 New Key Visual for "Kaguya Sama: Love is War" Season 3 https://t.co/M5RPNe9MFi

Here’s a synopsis of Kaguya Sama: Love is War from its official website:

"Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, have too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another! By what means shall I make the other confess?' The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love... Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of the Shuchiin Academy's culture festival!? The love pattern of the two will start to move greatly!?

What can fans expect from Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 - Ultra Romantic?

ANF ♥️ @animefess_ -anf Kaguya sama wa kokurasetai season 3 visual key. Akan release pada April 2022. -anf Kaguya sama wa kokurasetai season 3 visual key. Akan release pada April 2022. https://t.co/iZIwEEPdZe

Kaguya Sama: Love is War has remained faithful to the manga and never got off track with fillers. However, it sporadically goes forth and back in showing the flashbacks of Kaguya and other key characters, which blended in perfectly.

Moreover, without any past events, it is harder to understand a character’s personality and even harder to follow up on their development. As Season 2 ends on the last chapter of Volume 10, Season 3 will take on from Volume 11.

With enough source material, there is much more psychological warfare between Kaguya and Miyuki that fans will get to see. Will Season 3 be the conclusion, where they'll confess their love for each other? Find out in Kaguya Sama: Love is War - Ultra Romantic this April.

Edited by R. Elahi