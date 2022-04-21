Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 release date, what to expect, and more

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has become one of the most enthralling rom-com anime series since its premiere in 2019. The first two seasons have received a lot of appreciation for their storyline and animation from both fans and critics. With Season 3, the show has promised that things will get more interesting, as the title of the season itself proclaims it to be “Ultra Romantic.”

Both Miyuki and Kaguya tried to keep a distance between them up until now, but the growing anticipation of knowing each others’ feelings brought them closer. However, they’ll never give up their pride and will do everything to make the other person confess.

The first two episodes were enough to confirm that this season is surely going to be the best, and fans are thrilled to know what comes next for Miyuki and Kaguya in Episode 3.

When will Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 release?

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 is scheduled to be released on April 22, 2022, in Japan. Fans around the world can watch the episodes on two of the most popular streaming platforms, Funimation and Crunchyroll. The timing of its broadcast is mentioned below with different time zones.

Pacific time: 9:00 AM PDT

Central time: 11:00 AM CDT

Eastern time: 12:00 PM EDT

British time: 5:00 PM GMT

Indian time: 9:30 PM IST

European time: 6:00 PM CEST

Australian time: 2:00 AM ACDT

Philippines time: 12:00 AM PHT

Japanese time: 1:00 AM JST

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2 recap

CQLLIST @cqllist Episode 2 from the 3rd Season of Kaguya Sama, Miko and Ishigami test for the true friendship with one another and seems like due to their polar trait just doesn't seem to result so well. Also ED 3 visual is a sequel to ED 1 but in Shirogane's perspective, wonderful! Episode 2 from the 3rd Season of Kaguya Sama, Miko and Ishigami test for the true friendship with one another and seems like due to their polar trait just doesn't seem to result so well. Also ED 3 visual is a sequel to ED 1 but in Shirogane's perspective, wonderful! https://t.co/QW76o60NoH

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2 kicked off with Miyuki and Osaragi trying to persuade Yuu and Miko to act more civil with each other. Osaragi comes up with “The Ishigami-Iino Friendship Plan,” along with a hand-drawn pictorial depiction of how it’s going to work. This idea was of Miyuki, which gets criticized by both Yuu and Miko.

Even after complying to go with the plan out of respect for Miyuki, they never got along. However, Osaragi displayed her innate psychological tricks and made them believe that people who fight more often love each other a lot. After hearing this statement, Yuu and Miko were horror-struck.

DreamStation64 @DreamStation64 Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 2 Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3 Episode 2 https://t.co/C5gEjzEi9k

The second segment switched to Miyuki agreeing to go along with his classmates for karaoke. Eavesdropping from the other side, Kaguya had no issue with that, but Hayasaka inflicted fear upon her by saying that it could be a group date. Kaguya made Hayasaka tail Miyuki and be by his side all the time to keep an eye on his actions.

Hayasaka tries to make Miyuki understand that his pretentious life will hurt not only himself at the end but also the other person who cares about him. Moreover, Hayasaka’s bewitching karaoke performance took everyone’s breath away, including Miyuki’s.

selene @tojimegu spoiler kaguya sama love is war season 3 episode 2



poor chika spoiler kaguya sama love is war season 3 episode 2poor chika ⚠️ spoiler kaguya sama love is war season 3 episode 2poor chika😢 https://t.co/lUXKbNwttE

Leaving the karaoke room, Hayasaka asked Miyuki for a private karaoke session. This terrified Kaguya a lot and she took up an anonymous appearance and went to the karaoke. As she can’t barge on her own, she asks Chika to join her.

However, with her anxiousness spiking up, Kaguya couldn’t stop herself from eavesdropping on the conversation between Hayasaka and Miyuki. After coming to know about Miyuki’s bizarre rapping, Kaguya breathed a sigh of relief that it was not what she was thinking it to be.

What to expect from Season 3 Episode 3?

Funimation @Funimation



Fire Force Season 2 episode 3

Kaguya-sama: Love is War? Season 2 episode 2

Plunderer episode 19



And coming next week:



Smile Down the Runway episode 11



Find out more: Tomorrow, we've got new dubs coming in hot!Fire Force Season 2 episode 3Kaguya-sama: Love is War? Season 2 episode 2Plunderer episode 19And coming next week:Smile Down the Runway episode 11Find out more: funi.to/2KyqUg4 Tomorrow, we've got new dubs coming in hot!🔹 Fire Force Season 2 episode 3🔹 Kaguya-sama: Love is War? Season 2 episode 2🔹 Plunderer episode 19And coming next week:🔹 Smile Down the Runway episode 11Find out more: funi.to/2KyqUg4 https://t.co/z6qtclM7E4

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 3 segments are titled "Nagisa Kashiwagi Wants to Kill," "Maki Shijo Wants to Take Action," and "Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Be Believed." With the first two titles, it is crystal clear that Episode 3 will focus on the panic-stricken Maki Shijo and her best friend, Nagisa Kashiwagi.

The third segment will focus on Miyuki Shirogane and the gang, but it is still unclear who will be included alongside him. However, what the episode is ultimately sure about is much more fun that is coming along the way for Kaguya-sama: Love is War fans.

Edited by R. Elahi