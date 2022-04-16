Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2 - lino and Ishigami can’t be more civil to each other, Hayasaka and Miyuki go on a karaoke date

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 has been one of the most awaited anime series of 2022. With the premiere of the first episode on April 9, 2022, fans have been extremely excited and always wondering what comes next for Miyuki and Kaguya. However, with Episode 2, fans can rest assured that this season will be 'Ultra Romantic' without a doubt.

Episode 2 of Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3’s segments are titled "Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Mediate," "Kaguya Wants to Take Him Out," and, "Kaguya Wants to Interrupt." The episode kicks off with Yuu Ishigami and Miko Iino getting advice from their overseers, Kobachi Osaragi and Miyuki Shirogane, for their odd behavior.

This article will briefly break down all three segments of Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2.

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2 highlights

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2: Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Mediate

It is not surprising that Yuu Ishigami and Miko Iino are two of the most feisty members of the student council in Kaguya Sama: Love is War. While it's not like they don’t want to get along with each other, the circumstances that they create and their general attitude towards one another is completely chaotic.

Even the most elite members of the council, such as Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, will admit their defeat in their boisterous arguments.

Yuu and Miko crossed paths with each other and instantaneously got into an argument. Moreover, it was the first time in Kaguya Sama: Love is War that their overseers, Miyuki and Osaragi, met each other, both of whom share the same fretful opinion of Yuu and Miko's constant fighting.

Miyuki and Osaragi eventually persuade Yuu and Miko to act more civil as they have the responsibilities of a treasurer and an auditor.

Amidst their conversation, Osaragi came up with the “The Ishigami-Iino Friendship Plan,” along with a hand-drawn pictorial depiction of how it’s going to work in a split second. However, they initially started criticizing the idea, but after coming to know that this plan was made by Miyuki, they quickly switched to complying with the steps without any objection.

Even after accepting to do everything according to the plan, they never got along with each other and acted as they would normally behave. While Miyuki was disheartened by his capabilities of bringing them together, Osaragi used her innate psychological skills which astonished Miyuki.

With her skills, Osaragi made Yuu and Iino get along with each other, albeit making them deeply terrified of the plan.

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2: Kaguya Wants to Take Him Out

Although Miyuki’s position as President and his part-time job got in the way of his other fun activities, he finally gave in to his friends' attempts and agreed to go with them for karaoke. He was unenthusiastic at first, but after getting to know that students from other schools are also joining them and as this would improve the networking, he agreed.

Eavesdropping on their conversation, Kaguya was completely fine, but Hayasaka scared her by saying that it could be a group date. After getting extremely terrified, Kaguya asked Hayasaka to tail Miyuki and keep an eye on his activities.

Subsequently joining Shirogane at the karaoke bar, Hayasaka tried to make Shirogane look small by reminding him of the time he dumped her, to which the former panicked and had nothing to say. Hayasaka also gave an exceptional karaoke performance and dazzled everyone in the room.

But she later struck him with her insight into the pretentious life that people lead, where everyone tries to act as a person who doesn't even exist.

Hayasaka also told Miyuki that his make-believe life will never make him happy and that he should show his real colors by not being an overreaching individual who hides his insecurities.

This perception of Hayasaka affected Miyuki to a greater extent and in a way, she slipped under the table that Kaguya is worried about him, for being in such a place. Both Hayasaka and Miyuki left, but the former had a sudden change of plans by making the latter join her for a private karaoke session.

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2: Kaguya Wants to Interrupt

Hayasaka wanted to see the real Miyuki, so she asked him to join her alone for karaoke. However, relaying the details to Kaguya for her next step, Hayasaka terrified the former by bringing up a dare that was made a long time ago. The dare was to enamour Miyuki, which further spiked Kaguya’s anxiety to even greater heights.

She instantly concealed herself with her anonymous look and went to the karaoke location to find out about the things going on between Hayasaka and Miyuki. Standing outside the room and eavesdropping on every single detail, Kaguya got scared by the conversation. However, in the end, she came to realize that it was not what it appeared to be.

With one fallen soldier, she resorted to seeking the help of the exuberant Chika Fujiwara. Kaguya’s anticipation was killing her, so after Miyuki left to use the washroom, she sneaked in and found Hayasaka in a dreadful condition.

Although Hayasaka persuaded Miyuki to show her his real self, she was not ready for his weird rapping that involves making the sound of a sea slug.

Rescuing Hayakasa from her misery, Kaguya found Chika approaching her with immense joy on her face to sing with the latter. However, after listening to Hayasaka’s nightmare, it took Chika back to her past memories where she also had to bear with his bizarre rapping. The three of them left the vicinity and Miyuki continued with his lone karaoke session.

New Outro for Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3

The second episode of Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 caught fans off-guard by featuring a new ending song “Heart is a Mess” by Airi Suzuki.

The singer has also worked with the anime in its second season with her opening song “Daddy Daddy Do.” The animation and song garnered immense appreciation from the fans of Kaguya Sama: Love is War.

