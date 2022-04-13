Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2 release date, what to expect, and more

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War became one of the most-loved high school rom-com anime series in 2019. It has successfully built a loyal fanbase all around the world.

Now, after a two-year pause, the beloved anime has returned with Season 3. The new season will bring more psychological warfare between Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane. Although they have feelings for each other, their pride won’t let them confess and be vulnerable with each other. With something new happening every day, both parties try subduing one another with complex mind games that often catch them off guard.

AnimeHype @_AnimeHype Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 OP Visuals Kaguya Sama Love is War Season 3 OP Visuals https://t.co/8IqxpX9WNu

After watching the first episode, fans were thrilled. They are impatiently waiting for Episode 2.

So here's everything you need to know about Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2.

When will Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2 release?

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2 is scheduled to be released on April 15, 2022, in Japan. Fans around the world can watch the episodes on two of the most popular streaming platforms, Funimation and Crunchyroll. The timing of its broadcast is mentioned below with different time zones.

Pacific time: 9:00 AM PDT

Central time: 11:00 AM CDT

Eastern time: 12:00 PM EDT

British time: 5:00 PM GMT

Indian time: 9:30 PM IST

European time: 6:00 PM CEST

Australian time: 2:00 AM ACDT

Philippines time: 12:00 AM PHT

Japanese time: 1:00 AM JST

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

Bullet @Bullet_GM Watched the first episode of Kaguya-sama Season 3 Watched the first episode of Kaguya-sama Season 3 https://t.co/2yoG4pFhSw

The first episode kicked off with Lino listening to bizarre concentration music on her headphones with a loosely plugged jack. Ishigami was petrified upon eavesdropping.

Girltaku Podcast @Girltaku_AT Kaguya-sama Love is War is back and what can I say? It's excellent. It's fucking excellent. Season 2 was actually my Anime of the Year pick when it aired. I've read people aren't too happy with the last arc in the manga, but I still love the story so far. Kaguya-sama Love is War is back and what can I say? It's excellent. It's fucking excellent. Season 2 was actually my Anime of the Year pick when it aired. I've read people aren't too happy with the last arc in the manga, but I still love the story so far. https://t.co/ddlhCHGeig

After other members of the Student Council joined them, Ishigami started covering up for Lino to save her from embarrassment. Although they had a little scuffle prior to the incident, Ishigami voluntarily took the fall by blasting a weird song from his phone to shift others' attention from Lino, whilst giving the latter a hint about her situation.

Anime Trending @AniTrendz The legendary quote



Anime: Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- The legendary quoteAnime: Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- https://t.co/roUxSVS0xz

In the second segment, we saw Kaguya’s curiosity regarding the line message app. Despite having no knowledge of the basics like the READ receipts, she continued her chat with Miyuki. With his messages getting read in an instant by Kaguya, Miyuki became suspicious and tried to corner Kaguya with the aim to win the war of love.

However, Ai Hiyasaka helped Kaguya dodge the bullet by taking control of the situation, and Miyuki’s chance to subdue Kaguya was gone

AryneJames🏳️‍🌈🏴 @AryneJames96



Look at lino biased refreeing too, so obvious



#かぐや様は告らせたい

#kaguyasamaloveiswar Lmaooooo, ishigami has a field day bantering chika 🤣Look at lino biased refreeing too, so obvious Lmaooooo, ishigami has a field day bantering chika 🤣 Look at lino biased refreeing too, so obvious 💀#かぐや様は告らせたい#kaguyasamaloveiswar https://t.co/Fpvm0rPQ2C

The third segment showed Chika and her boisterous side, as she flaunted her strength while berating Ishigami. After Ishigami disapproved of her strength, Chika proposed to everyone in the room that they should partake in an Arm Wrestling competition.

Willow @Burning__Toast im sobbing on the floor i had no idea how much i needed season 3 of kaguya sama love is war until right now all my exhaustion is gone im sobbing on the floor i had no idea how much i needed season 3 of kaguya sama love is war until right now all my exhaustion is gone https://t.co/gtrAjanu52

After vanquishing Ishigami and Lino, Chika walked towards Miyuki and was about to defeat him. However, she was caught cheating by Kaguya and she embarrassingly lost the match.

The match between Kaguya and Miyuki became the most anticipated one. Kaguya won the match against Miyuki by getting stressed over her sweaty hand. In the end, she received the title Muscle Queen which frightened her to her core.

What to expect from Season 3 Episode 2?

AniGaming Nation @AniGamingNatio1 Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3 Episode 2: Will Miyuki’s Trap Work? Release Date



The first episode of Ultra Romantic Arc was a beautiful outing for a start. In the story so far, Kaguya shared that she got an all-new flip phone. The rest of the students urged her to downloa… Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3 Episode 2: Will Miyuki’s Trap Work? Release DateThe first episode of Ultra Romantic Arc was a beautiful outing for a start. In the story so far, Kaguya shared that she got an all-new flip phone. The rest of the students urged her to downloa… https://t.co/FcLbeJ5UpD

The title of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 2 has not been revealed yet, so what comes next is still a mystery. However, the series is well regarded for its amazing characters and their hysterical moments. The only thing fans can expect for sure from its second episode is more laughter and a penchant for mind games.

