Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 7: Cultural Festival preparation begins, Miyuki with the balloon trouble

With its recently released episodes, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 has finally began to revel in its incredibly Ultra Romantic moments. Fans of the anime series have expressed their admiration since its release. Miyuki is shown taking a vow in Episode 6 of the most recent season to express his affections to Kaguya before her. This development has heightened everyone's enthusiasm and expectation for the renowned couple's next thrilling chapter.

Like its other episodes, Episode 7 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 features segments dividing it into three parts. The latest episode's are titled "Miko Iino Can't Love, Part 1," "Students Wish to Discuss the Culture Festival," and "Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Blow It Up." What makes this episode even more intriguing is that it introduces a large cast of new characters for the first time in the series.

This article will briefly break down all three segments of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 7.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 7 Highlights

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 7: "Miko Iino Can't Love, Part 1”

Edo @edomonogatari Kaguya-sama S3 #07



There's only a handful of modern anime that can utilize limited animation to great benefit, and you're looking at one of them. Kaguya-sama S3 #07There's only a handful of modern anime that can utilize limited animation to great benefit, and you're looking at one of them. https://t.co/MHfGHWEySN

To begin with, the title implied that Miko's love would be presented in this episode, but it was more about her interest in the Annual Cultural Festival. The episode began with the Cultural Festival Committee deciding on the event's slogan, and each member came up with a bizarre idea.

LoKo KaBoosTeR @lokokabooster



Anime: Kaguya-sama Love is War s3 Ultra Romantic Tsubame-senpaiAnime: Kaguya-sama Love is War s3 Ultra Romantic Tsubame-senpai ❤️Anime: Kaguya-sama Love is War s3 Ultra Romantic https://t.co/rKkqROgp6M

Although Miko did not agree, Ishigami was ecstatic because the committee leader was none other than his crush, Koyasu Tsubame. Three male members of the committee were attempting to impress Koyasu, but Ishigami made them appear like a bunch of losers.

Miko wanted a campfire, so she made an anonymous request, as did the other academy students. However, as Ishigami explained, the neighborhood association was against it, making obtaining their permission impossible. Miko perceived Rei Onodera as an enemy owing to her stoic disposition, but she assisted her in her mission by obtaining numerous signatures from the neighborhood.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 7: "Students Wish to Discuss the Culture Festival"

Erika Koso and Karen Kino are members of the Mass Media Club of the Shuichin Academy, who were introduced in the series for the first time. They started interviewing each student on campus to find out which activity students were participating in and also to gauge their excitement for the Annual Cultural Festival.

They both began with Kaguya, whom they greatly admired. The interview became a little dramatic as they idolized Kaguya and each word she spoke made their hearts race faster. The next person whom they interviewed was Koyasu, the Cultural Committee Head, who was preparing for a theatrical play about the the Hoshin Legend.

Edo @edomonogatari Also, SAORI HAYAMI JOINS THE KAGUYAVERSE Also, SAORI HAYAMI JOINS THE KAGUYAVERSE ‼️ https://t.co/8zkYcKRQQw

Following Koyasu, they began interviewing Momo Ryuju, the daughter of a Yakuza who dislikes violence but will threaten to kill anyone who offends her. Momo intimidated them, so they interviewed Miyuki, who brightened their day.

Chika and her mini gang were on the Board Game Club. They instantly got rejected due to their weird plan which involved a fight-to-death battle royale game.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 7: "Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Blow It Up."

kViN 🌈🕒 @Yuyucow The balloon skit in Kaguya-sama S3 #07 was constantly riffing on classic shoujo works which is a common visual gag in anime, but it gets extra props for shifting the lighting style to resemble practical cel effects. The price to pay is that it also looks straight out of a VHS The balloon skit in Kaguya-sama S3 #07 was constantly riffing on classic shoujo works which is a common visual gag in anime, but it gets extra props for shifting the lighting style to resemble practical cel effects. The price to pay is that it also looks straight out of a VHS https://t.co/6HqHUERwpM

Due to Chika’s Board Game Club getting disqualified from the Cultural Festival, she along with Kashiwagi and Miyuki got assigned to the Balloon Committee. Chika started displaying her innate skills by making a teddy bear out of balloons, but Miyuki on the other side kept popping them on one after the other.

Kashiwagi wanted Chika to assist Miyuki, but Chika is still haunted by Miyuki's rap nightmare. Miyuki didn't want to be a burden to Chika, so he went to the Student Council room to work in peace, where he discovered Kaguya working on her costume. Although Kaguya was happy to see Miyuki, him popping the balloons was like a torture to her.

jamal @GetInTheMecha Kaguya-sama cycled back to yet another Hatakeyama SB ep and it was just marvelous stuff as always. Each episode is a matter of 'how much more Dezakian can we make this' and Part B in this week's installment was just them saying 'yes' all the way through. #かぐや様 Kaguya-sama cycled back to yet another Hatakeyama SB ep and it was just marvelous stuff as always. Each episode is a matter of 'how much more Dezakian can we make this' and Part B in this week's installment was just them saying 'yes' all the way through. #かぐや様 https://t.co/PV15LKlxSM

Later, Chika told Miyuki that the balloons were old and handed him over the new ones. She also told him that she was going to teach him how to inflate a balloon, but the latter still couldn’t manage to blow one properly. Chika was once again terrified when she found herself in Miyuki's dismal world.

Edited by Babylona Bora