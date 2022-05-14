Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 6: Miyuki wants to move abroad for further studies, Miyuki can’t think of himself objectively

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 is one of the most anticipated sequels of 2022. Unlike its previous seasons, Season 3 came out with a bang by claiming to be “Ultra Romantic.” Each episode unveiled some of the hidden secrets of the characters that fans of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War were unaware of to date, which literally shocked everyone.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 6 segments are titled The Student Council Wants to Move Forward, Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Make Her Confess, Part 2, and Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Make Her Confess, Part 3. The episode kicked off with the Parent-Teachers Conference.

This article will briefly break down all three segments of Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 6.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 6 Highlights

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 6- The Student Council Wants to Move Forward

The first segment of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 6 started with Shuichin Academy conducting a Parent-Teacher conference, where students were going to decide about their further studies and their ambitions. Ishigami, an unenthusiastic person, decided not to do anything about it, but Miko told him to graduate with a degree.

Whilst Miyuki asked Miko, she replied that she wanted to join a prelaw program. Parents of every student came, but as usual, Kaguya was the only person who was left out. However, for the first time, fans got to see Ai Hayasaka’s mother, who tagged along with Miyuki’s father to be the honorary parent of Kaguya.

For Kaguya, dealing with Miyuki’s father is a tense job as he often asks uncomfortable questions about Miyuki and her. Kaguya wanted to continue her studies at the Shuichin Academy, but Miyuki wished to pursue his ambitions by enrolling himself at Stanford University.

Realizing that he will slowly drift away from Kaguya and may never see her again, Miyuki finally took the decision to confess his love to Kaguya on the final day of the cultural program.

Kaguya-Sama Love is War: Season 3 Episode 6- Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Make Her Confess, Part 2

Miyuki was all stressed out with the Parent-Teacher conference, and moving away from Kaguya was eating him up. Taking her on a date discreetly without her knowing, Miyuki asked Kaguya out. However, without properly analyzing the intention behind Miyuki’s plans, Kaguya turned him down, and after realizing she was deeply petrified.

She asked Hayasaka for help and also begged her to turn back time to which Hayasaka replied that she is not a robot cat (a reference to the anime Doraemon). However, coming to a conclusion, Hayaska told Kaguya to ask Miyuki. Although it was not impossible for her, she tried her best to ask Miyuki out. But for Miyuki, the proposal seemed like Kaguya wanted him to go all alone.

Both of them stayed in awkward silence and wanted someone to encourage them. But all the student council members, one after the other, made the idea look worse. However, Kaguya gathered up the courage and told everyone to go in pairs. But where Miyuki thought all of his problems were sorted out, Ishigami joined him as a pair, which shattered his hopes completely.

Watching Chika play guitar, Miyuki shared his own opinion of how a guitar should be played, which scared the former to the core as she wasn’t over Miyuki’s horrible rap. As Chika is too straightforward, she berates Miyuki and tells him to think objectively as if he’s not the center of the world.

Thinking that this could be a reason Kaguya won’t confess, Miyuki conducts an experiment by asking Miko how she feels about him. Miko was flattered as she thought Miyuki was going to propose to her. He asks the same question to Chika, which made Miko mad, as she came to the conclusion that Miyuki is indeed a womanizer.

Miko and Chika, without stuttering, professed that Miyuki wasn’t a perfect candidate for their love interest. Moreover, Chika almost destroyed Miyuki like usual by putting him in the depths of despair. However, Kaguya saved him by saying Miyuki is perfect the way he is, which made the latter regain his pride.

