Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 6 release date, what to expect, and more

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 has finally started unveiling the secrets of each character and fans still anticipate there’s more to come. The students of Shuiichin Academy have always been unaware of their Student Council president’s hidden talents.

However, Hayasaka tried to bring out Miyuki’s secret, but when the latter gave his rap performance, she simply fainted due to his weird noises. Episode 5 was all about Miyuki trying to learn real rap music alongside Chika Fujiwara to make amends for his previous performance.

The following episode also showed Maki Shijo still having a hard time getting over Tsubasa and Kashiwagi’s relationship. Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Episode 6, much like the previous episodes in Season 3, is undoubtedly going to be “Ultra Romantic.”

When will Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 6 release?

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 6 will be released on May 13, 2022, in Japan. Fans around the world can watch the episodes on two of the most popular anime streaming platforms, Funimation and Crunchyroll. The timing of its broadcast is mentioned below with different time zones.

Pacific time: 09.00 AM PDT

Central time: 11.00 AM CDT

Eastern time: 12.00 PM EDT

British time: 05.00 PM GMT

Indian time: 09.30 PM IST

European time: 06.00 PM CEST

Australian time: 02.00 AM ACDT

Philippines time: 12.00 AM PHT

Japanese time: 01.00 AM JST

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 5 recap

Episode 5 kicked off with Miyuki seeking Chika’s help to bring out his A-game in rapping. The latter hesitated at first, but after she found out that Miyuki wanted to convey his feelings to someone, she was all aboard.

However, when Chika got to catch the live performance of Miyuki’s rap, she was petrified to her deepest core, and like Hayasaka from before, she too fainted.

Chika wasn’t aware of what rap is, so to help Miyuki in his conquest, she started learning to rap right down from scratch. She not only managed to teach the latter how to rap but also destroyed him with her diss verse that included all of his insecurities.

Without any delay, Miyuki calls Hayasaka to meet him at the Shiba park, this made her scared at first. Meanwhile, Kaguya was just as afraid while eavesdropping on the two. Hayasaka came in her Mr. Herthaka disguise as she didn’t want her secret of being a maid for the Shinomiya family revealed to Chika.

When Hayasaka finally found out why Miyuki invited her to Shiba park, she was even more scared as her memories of the latter's weird rap resurfaced. However, Miyuki gave an exceptional performance that brought tears of joy to Hayasaka's eyes.

Kaguya was frustrated by looking at Miyuki and Hayasaka. Interestingly, she berated both of them in a perfect rhyme that felt like she was rapping.

Maki Shijo still doesn’t want to give up on Tsubasa and for that, she needed the expertise of her Student Council friends. Miyuki and Ishigami are unaware that both of them are sailing on the same boat.

However, they still try to advise her in their own way. When Kaguya crashed their conversation, Maki scared her by saying Miyuki and Ishigami have become friends with her.

What to expect from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 6?

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 6 segments are titled "The Student Council Wants to Move Forward," "Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Make Her Confess, Part 2," and "Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Make Her Confess, Part 3."

With the first segment’s title, it can be assumed that the Student Council might be falling behind with their academics or duties.

In Episode 6, fans may get to see all the members of the Student Council under one roof working together to accomplish their goals. Moreover, the second and third segment’s title clearly indicates that Miyuki is back with his mind games and will make sure Kaguya confesses her feelings.

